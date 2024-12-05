Anker recalls thousands of speakers due to batteries overheating

Anker is recalling thousands of Soundcore and PowerConf Bluetooth speakers this week due to reports of incidents related to the batteries of the devices. According to the recall notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there have been 33 reports to date, with some involving smoking and small fires as well as one minor burn injury.

The notice says the affected models—A3102016, A3302011, and A3302031—were exclusively sold online on Amazon.com from March 2023 through October 2023 for between $28 and $130. About 69,000 were sold in the US, while 9,764 were sold in Canada.

If you believe you might own an affected speaker, here’s where to find the serial number:

Where to find the serial number on an Anker Soundcore speaker. Image source: Anker

Go to this page on Anker’s website and scroll to the bottom to check your serial number. If your speaker has faulty battery cells, power it off immediately and wait for Anker’s customer service team to provide guidelines on how to return or dispose of your speaker.

It’s worth noting that if you own the red or blue Soundcore speaker or the newer Soundcore 2 or Soundcore 3 models, your device isn’t part of this recall.

“Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries,” the CPSC notes. “Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.”