Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Best Sellers
    08:06 Deals

    5 white-hot products on Amazon are finally back after selling out
  2. Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
    13:59 Deals

    One of the best robot vacuums on the planet now has a self-emptying dock you can get at Am…
  3. Best Hair Dryer 2021
    11:13 Deals

    Moda One is just like Dyson’s crazy $400 hair dryer, but it costs half as much today…
  4. Nintendo Switch OLED Pre Order
    15:13 Deals

    Pre-order the new Nintendo Switch OLED model right here, right now
  5. Amazon Deals
    09:57 Deals

    Today’s top deals: $70 robot vacuum, $3.75 Alexa smart plugs, $60 foldable 4K camera…
HomeTechMobile

Android 12 beta 3 might have spoiled the big Pixel 6 XL camera upgrade

July 15th, 2021 at 6:08 PM
By
Pixel 6 XL Camera

Google will deliver a big Pixel 6 upgrade this year to compensate for the lackluster Pixel 5 series. That’s what most of the leaks say, and Pixel leaks are usually accurate. Google plans to launch as many as three Pixel devices this year, including its first foldable handset. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL/Pro have appeared in various leaks so far, with the Pixel Fold being the most mysterious of the three. Google seemed to confirm the name of the regular Pixel handsets a few days ago. After listing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL monikers online, Google quickly removed them. But Google also released a new Android 12 beta that might include a big spoiler about the Pixel 6 XL’s camera upgrade.

Today's Top Deal DJI Mavic Mini drone just got a massive discount that cuts it to the lowest price ever! List Price:$499.00 Price:$399.00 You Save:$100.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Pixel has one of the best cameras around. Google made sure of that years ago. With every new version, we expect Google to refine the camera experience further. But there’s one camera upgrade Google resisted over the years. Google never added a third camera to the Pixel phones. But the Pixel 6 XL might become the first Google handset with three rear cameras.

The Pixel 6 XL camera zoom lens

Google certainly took its time adding a second camera to the Pixel line, explaining that its software can compensate for the lack of additional lenses. It’s also true that multiple cameras do not consistently deliver better photography. There’s a myriad of mid-range phones featuring triple-lens camera modules just because that’s the new norm. People expect to see three cameras on the back, and that’s what they get.

Recent Pixel 6 design leaks indicated that the Pixel 6 XL would feature a triple-lens camera. Joining the primary and ultra-wide lens is a telephoto camera that would improve zoom significantly.

Jon Prosser, one of the leakers who provided the first Pixel 6 renders, also dropped the phones’ specs a few days ago. The list included three cameras for Pixel 6 XL: 50-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 48-megapixel telephoto.

As before, leaks and rumors can’t be verified. But Pixel leaks usually tend to come true. And the Android 12 beta 3 release that rolled out on Wednesday includes a new Camera app version that lists new zoom capabilities.

Android 12 beta 3’s hidden code

A new xda-developers report says that the Google Camera update includes references to an “ultra tele” camera that would support 5x zoom.

A developer looked at the code and found a new line related to the Google Camera app’s zoom UI. The line contains the id “zoom_toggle_ultratele” and the text “5x.” That’s an indication that a new 5x zoom option might appear in the viewfinder.

The actual optical zoom level for the camera may be 4.3x, slightly below the 5x above. That’s similar to the Pixel 4, whose real optical zoom is 1.6x, but it appears as 2x zoom in the camera app. Also, the ultra-wide-angle camera has a new zoom compared to previous Pixels. That’s 0.615x for the Pixel 6 XL versus 0.670x for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

Finally, a video shown at Google I/O seemed to feature a camera UI that included a 5x zoom option. But the Android 12 findings seem to suggest the Pixel 6 XL significant camera zoom upgrade is indeed real.

Today's Top Deal Cook perfect steak and chicken every time with this brilliant Amazon find — now on sale! List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Chris Smith started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on tech stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he's not writing about gadgets he miserably fails to stay away from them, although he desperately tries. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information