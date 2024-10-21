An iPhone SE 4 Plus sounds great, but I don’t trust this leak

The iPhone SE 4 could turn out to be one of the most exciting iPhone models Apple has made in years. Yes, it’ll look like the old iPhone 14, with a notch at the top instead of a Dynamic Island display. And yes, it’ll have only one rear camera. But the phone is expected to pack quite a punch thanks to a $499 price tag despite the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, which is needed to support Apple Intelligence.

You know what would be even better than all that? A 6.7-inch iPhone SE 4 Plus device that could offer tremendous battery life compared to the smaller 6.1-inch variant. I never considered the possibility of Apple making a cheap SE Plus model, and I still think it’s highly unlikely we’ll see one. But a new leak from Asia seems to suggest the 6.7-inch iPhone SE 4 Plus is a thing.

Japanese blog Macotakara is a steady source of photos showing dummy versions of unreleased iPhones. The site just published similar photos showing that 6.1-inch iPhone SE 4 dummy mockups can fit cases made for the iPhone 14. The video at the end of this post is even better, as it gives us a look at the iPhone SE 4 design from all angles.

What’s surprising here is the mockup of a larger device that is supposedly an iPhone SE 4 Plus model.

None of the rumors we’ve seen so far mention the possibility of an iPhone SE 4 Plus. Instead, all leaks point to Apple repurposing the iPhone 14 chassis for the 6.1-inch iPhone SE 4. As you’ll see in the video, this unlikely device would have a single-lens camera on the back instead of two sensors.

I repeatedly said how amazing a $499-$599 iPhone SE 4 would be for budget consumers looking for a brand-new iPhone that’s capable of running iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence. The iPad mini 7 launch last week further suggested that Apple can indeed make affordable devices with high-end specs.

A Plus version of the iPhone SE would be fantastic. If we pretend for a moment the mockup posted by Macotakara is based on a real device, the iPhone SE 4 Plus could become an even bigger hit than the small model for one reason alone: Battery life.

I say that as an iPhone 16 Plus owner who is quite happy with the battery life of the larger device.

Apple’s September 2024 iPhone lineup: iPhone SE 3, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Pro. Image source: Apple Inc.

An iPhone SE 4 Plus would likely cost $100 more than the 6.1-inch model. That would give it a $599 to $699 starting price.

This is all speculation, of course, but this is where things get complicated. You see, Apple is still selling the iPhone 14 Plus and 15 Plus with prices starting at $699 and $799 (with carrier deals), respectively. Neither device can run Apple Intelligence. Also, each of them features a two-lens camera system.

An iPhone SE 4 Plus priced under $699 would probably cannibalize sales of the older iPhone Plus versions. That wouldn’t be a bad thing, considering Apple’s focus on Apple Intelligence. But it seems incredibly unlikely to happen. It might erode the average iPhone selling price, which Apple has increased steadily over the years.

The same argument is somewhat valid for the $599 iPhone 14 and $699 iPhone 15, sure. Priced at under $600, the iPhone SE 4 will surely eat into sales of these two devices. But Apple would still have more expensive iPhone 14 Plus and 15 Plus phones ready for certain buyers.

Macotakara also says that it’s more likely for the iPhone SE 4 to ship in a single size rather than two. With Apple expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in early 2025, we’ll soon see whether any iPhone SE 4 Plus accessories start showing up.

Meanwhile, the video showing these alleged iPhone SE 4 dummy units follows below.