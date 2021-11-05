Amazon’s newest Alexa device is like nothing the company has made before

Amazon has debuted another Alexa-powered smart device. This week, the company unveiled a new Alexa Smart Air Quality Monitor, which will retail for $69. The device is set to arrive in December, and preorders are already available for it. The new addition to Amazon’s Alexa family comes at a time when the personal voice assistant has been making plenty of news. First, when Amazon confirmed it will kill off one of Alexa’s most useful features next week. Then, when the company released a big Alexa update that’s packed with new features.

Much like all of Amazon’s other smart devices, the new quality monitor will work hand-in-hand with Alexa. Users can connect it through the mobile app, or an Amazon Echo device, and then they can monitor everything that the device picks up.

Alexa Smart Air Quality Monitor detects carbon monoxide, dust, and more

Image source: Amazon

Amazon says its new air quality monitor will detect air quality concerns like dust, carbon monoxide, humidity, and temperature. It also detects other organic compounds considered unsafe for the human body. If the device picks up unhealthy air, it will alert you via a connected Echo device, or through the mobile app. You can then open the window or turn on an air purifier to clean things up.

Another way the device works with Alexa is through voice control. You can ask Alexa about the air quality at any time. Alexa will then provide a detailed breakdown of the air quality on display-enabled devices like your phone or an Echo Show. Unfortunately, those interested in the new device will need to wait until December for it to ship. Preorders are available, though, and you can preorder the device through Amazon right now. If you don’t already have one, you can also order the new Smart Air Quality Monitor with a fourth-generation Echo Dot, which will help you keep up with things more easily.

Amazon keeps announcing new Alexa-powered smart devices

This new air quality monitor is just the latest in a string of recent product announcements from the online shopping giant. Back in September, Amazon unveiled new products like the Echo Show 15 and a Halo View fitness band. Additionally, the company continues to push into health ventures with Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition, both of which are features included in its Halo subscription.

Amazon also continues to expand its Ring and Blink home security options. The company announced the new Ring Alarm Pro, which features Eero Mesh Wi-Fi integration. For Blink, the company announced a new $50 video doorbell. We also got more details about Amazon’s Always Home Cam security drone, which it is now accepting sign-ups for.

Another big announcement from September was Amazon Glow. Glow is a new system that helps connect kids with distant family members, all while making learning more fun. It includes a built-in display, privacy features, and a projector that works with a touch-sensitive mat to bring interactive sequences to life.