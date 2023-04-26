Amazon calls it quits on Halo health devices

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon is shutting down its Halo health division and discontinuing all of its smart devices immediately.

As reported by The Verge, Amazon has decided to shut down its Halo division. With it, all Halo health devices including the Halo Band, Halo View, and Halo Rise are immediately discontinued and are no longer able to be ordered from Amazon’s website.

In an email obtained by the outlet, Melissa Cha, Amazon’s VP of smart home and health, announced the decision to employees. According to Cha, the division will be wound down over the next few months and multiple jobs will be impacted.

“We have made the difficult decision to wind down the Halo program, which will result in role reductions. More recently, Halo has faced significant headwinds, including an increasingly crowded segment and an uncertain economic environment. Although our customers love many aspects of Halo, we must prioritize resources and maximize benefits to customers and the long-term health of the business.”

Amazon spokesperson Kristy Schmidt said in a statement that the company would stop supporting Halo devices at the end of July. The company is also refunding customers who bought a Halo device in the last 12 months and any unused portion of subscriptions that were purchased.

“We continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments. We recently made the difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023. We are incredibly proud of the invention and hard work that went into building Halo on behalf of our customers, and our priorities are taking care of our customers and supporting our employees.”

As Amazon is shutting down its health device division, other companies like Oura are pushing forward. Recently, the health ring company announced a retail partnership with Best Buy.