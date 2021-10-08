Apple Watch Series 7 price: Here’s how much every model costs

The Apple Watch Series 7 launch is anything but regular business for Apple this year. The company unveiled the new wearable during the iPhone 13 event in mid-September without revealing the release date. Then, Apple announced the preorder and launch dates a few days ago without disclosing the complete price structure. Preorders start on Friday, with the cheapest 41mm model priced at $399. That’s the only Apple Watch Series 7 price point Apple revealed. However, the full pricing structure leaked with hours to go until preorder kick-off.

Apple Watch Series 7 choices

The Series 7 will deliver a significant screen redesign, featuring larger displays than their predecessors. We’re looking at 41mm and 45mm options replacing the 40mm and 44mm displays that Apple used so far. Aside from the screen size increase, the Apple Watch 7 will have the same design as its predecessors. That also means it’ll be compatible with all the watch bans you might already own. So you don’t have to buy new ones for the new model.

Also, the display size increase means the 41mm model is almost as big as the original 42mm model. You might actually save money by going for the 41mm instead of the 45mm model.

The screen size isn’t the only Apple Watch feature that’s impacting the price. Series 7 comes in two versions when it comes to wireless connectivity. The GPS-only version is the cheapest, with Cellular models costing extra.

Also, the new Watch comes in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. Aluminum is the cheapest, and titanium is the most expensive. Each of these finishes has distinct colors, although color choices won’t impact the price.

The full price structure

All that information is important if you plan on preordering an Apple Watch Series 7 quickly on Friday. Rumors say Apple won’t have enough stock on hand initially, so the Series 7 might sell out fast. The most important detail in all of this is the price, and YouTuber Jon Prosser says he has access to all the price points.

Here’s what the various Apple Watch Series 7 will cost, according to him:

41mm Aluminum (GPS) $399

45mm Aluminum (GPS) $429

41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) $499

45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) $529

41mm Stainless Steel w/ Sport band (GPS + Cellular) $699

45mm Stainless Steel w/ Sport band (GPS + Cellular) $749

41mm Stainless Steel w/ Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) $749

45mm Stainless Steel w/ Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) $799

41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) $799

45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) $849

41mm Nike (GPS) $399

45mm Nike (GPS) $429

41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) $499

45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) $529

In addition to the new Apple Watch Series 7 models, Apple will continue to sell the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3, which start at $279 and $199, respectively.

Apple Watch Series 7 preorders start at 5:00 a.m. PST (8:00 a.m. EST) on Friday, so they’ll soon be available online.

UPDATE: The Apple Watch Series 7 preorders are live on Apple.com, with Apple confirming all the price points above. Some of the Series 7 configurations have sold out soon after preorders started, with shipping estimates slipping to November.