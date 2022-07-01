AirPods Pro 2 finally has a USB-C port, leaker claims

Apple is expected to release the AirPods Pro 2 alongside the iPhone 14 this fall. The new premium wireless earphones should deliver several improvements over their predecessors, not just when it comes to the music/audio experience. A recent report claimed the AirPods Pro 2 will feature a heart rate monitor, hearing aid functionality, and a USB-C port instead of Lightning connectivity.

Another leaker now says that report was accurate. The new AirPods Pro 2 will reportedly introduce USB-C connectivity ahead of the iPhone 15’s expected switch to USB-C next year.

LeaksApplePro says his sources claim that the recent AirPods Pro 2 leak is accurate, renders included.

52Audio published images a few days ago showing the purported AirPods Pro 2 design, including the USB-C case that will have additional features.

Why AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is so important

The earbuds themselves won’t change, featuring the same stem design Apple used in all AirPods models. Moreover, the earphones will be available only in white, the leaker said.

But the AirPods Pro 2 case will have a speaker at the bottom next to the USB-C port. The case will work with Apple’s Find My app, allowing users to locate a lost pair of AirPods. The speaker will help users locate the missing case by sound, just like AirTags and other Apple devices.

While the Find My functionality is essential, the switch from Lightning to USB-C on the AirPods Pro 2 might be even more important. It signals that Apple will soon bring USB-C connectivity to the iPhone. It’s too late for the iPhone 14, but next year’s model might get the port.

That’s because various governments are either looking to impose USB-C as the new standard for wired charging (US and Brazil) or have already done so (the European Union). When that happens, Apple will want to move all its iPhone accessories to USB-C, AirPods Pro 2 included.

However, since Apple doesn’t release a new AirPods Pro model every year, it makes sense for Apple to bring the USB-C port to the AirPods Pro 2 before the iPhone 15 gets it.

Other new features

52Audio also claimed the AirPods Pro 2 case would bring another design change in addition to USB-C connectivity. It might feature microphones to help with a new hearing aid function. However, LeaksApplePro says he can’t confirm the feature at this time.

The leaker did say that the AirPods Pro 2 should deliver sound and audio improvements. The earphones will pack better drivers and high dynamic range amplifiers. Moreover, AirPods Pro 2 will support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, adaptive equalization, and audio sharing, just like the current model.

Powering the new AirPods Pro 2 generation is a new version of the H1 chip. It’s unclear whether Apple will give it a new name or not.

Finally, the leaker notes that the AirPods Pro 2 will feature a custom codec that will improve wireless data transfer between an iPhone and AirPods. This will allow Apple to bypass current Bluetooth limitations. If the feature is ready, Apple might add lossless audio support to the AirPods for the first time.

The leaker speculated that the new AirPods Pro 2 should retail for between $249 and $299. A price increase might be in order considering the current state of inflation.

With the jump to USB-C, you should get ready to pay even more money for the AirPods Pro 2 if you don’t have any USB-C to USB-C cables at home. The iPhone Lightning cable will not be able to recharge the new AirPods. But most people already own at least one gadget that supports USB-C charging, so it shouldn’t be a problem.

