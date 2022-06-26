AirPods Pro 2 leak tips heart rate monitor, USB-C, and hearing aid

We’ve had rumors detailing the AirPods Pro 2 design and features for more than a year, with the latest reports expecting Apple to finally unveil the next-gen Pro wireless earphones this fall. Unlike other products, the AirPods Pro 2 rumors offered quite a rollercoaster ride, as some reports seem to contradict others. The newest AirPods Pro 2 leak provides a comprehensive look at the upcoming wireless earphones, detailing a redesign and the new features that go beyond listening to music or making calls.

The leak also offers renders showing the purported AirPods Pro 2 case and the new charging case, complete with its USB-C port.

AirPods Pro 2 design

The move to USB-C connectivity might be one of the most exciting AirPods 2 Pro features, signaling that Apple is preparing to switch away from Lightning. The European Union has already forced all electronics manufacturers to use the same USB-C standard for wired battery charging.

As a result, the iPhone might also switch to USB-C in the coming years. With it, all the remaining Lightning accessories should move to USB-C.

The AirPods Pro 2 getting USB-C ahead of the iPhone might seem like a strange decision. But Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 design and features will probably remain unchanged for several years. After all, this is the kind of product that doesn’t get annual refreshes.

The 52Audio report detailing the AirPods Pro 2 design and features also offers the renders seen above and below.

Aside from USB-C, the case also gets a speaker on the bottom that should help users locate the AirPods quickly with the help of Find My. On the side, the case has what appear to be holes for a lanyard. But the report says it’s actually a microphone that can pick up sounds and transmit them to the earbuds. That’s how the AirPods Pro 2’s rumored hearing aid function would work.

When it comes to the AirPods Pro 2 themselves, the earbuds will feature the same design as their predecessor. Contrary to other reports, the stem isn’t going away. The report says the new earbuds will look like AirPods 3 but with new ear tips to help with noise cancellation.

Brand new features

The microphone opening and sound cavity tuning holes will be similar to AirPods 3, 52Audio says. And the earbuds will have the same pressure-sensitive buttons as the current AirPods Pro.

But the AirPods Pro 2 will also reportedly have new health sensors that offer additional features compared to their predecessors.

We’re looking at a heart rate sensor that might also support temperature detection. However, the report says it’s unclear whether the AirPods Pro 2 will be able to measure temperature.

Furthermore, the next-gen AirPods Pro will come with Apple’s new H1 System-in-Package (SiP). The chip will offer better performance and improved power consumption. The new H1 will reportedly support a “self-adaptive” noise cancellation feature.

Finally, the new AirPods should also offer a great music experience, and the report says that users can expect various upgrades:

Apple AirPods Pro 2 will follow the acoustic characteristics of AirPods 3, equipped with a combination of customized high-amplitude drive units and high-dynamic-range amplifiers, presenting delicate sound quality

The new earphones will also reportedly feature self-adaptive equalization, spatial audio for dynamic head tracking, audio sharing, and other functions.

None of this can be confirmed at this time, however. And the report makes no mention of the AirPods Pro 2 release date or price.

