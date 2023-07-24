A Netflix app feature I’ve wanted for so long is finally here

One of the things I like to do when Netflix is having a dry spell, or I’m not seeing anything new I want to watch, is to revisit old favorites. The Netflix app, though, doesn’t exactly make it easy to do that. There aren’t any folders, for example, that you can save old titles in. And I can’t exactly remember what that random documentary was that I loved two years ago. Fortunately, though, the streaming giant is now rolling out a feature to address exactly this issue, along with some other enhancements to the Netflix app.

Via an app update today, Netflix is introducing “My Netflix,” which it’s describing as a new one-stop shop with easy shortcuts to help you figure out what to watch next. The feature is launching on iOS first, followed by Android in August, and what you’ll see as part of this update is a “My Netflix” icon in the bottom right of the app.

Tap it, and here’s what you’ll see:

“My Netflix” new features Image source: Netflix

Those Netflix movies and TV shows you’ve tapped the thumbs-up button for over the years? They’re all here now — this is the feature I’ve wanted forever. One hundred years ago — when, for example, we still had DVD collections — it was easy to see what we had and what we’ve liked over the years. This new feature in the Netflix app gets me there, whereas I couldn’t exactly remember what I watched and loved on Netflix a year or two ago. And this app update also includes even more useful features.

The other great thing I love that’s now available in this update for the Netflix app: I don’t know about you, but I click the bell to get notified once lots of titles I’m interested in are finally available to stream. Until now, there’s been no real way, if you wanted, to go back and see what you’ve set up notifications for. The titles just show up when they show up. Now, you can see a new row of content in the Netflix app via this new “My Netflix” space, where all of your reminders are easily visible.

“In this new dedicated space on iOS and Android globally,” Netflix explains in a news release about the new feature, “you can see your downloads (e.g. Quarterback episodes for that long flight), TV series, and movies you gave a thumbs up to, shows and films you’ve saved to My List (e.g. Heart of Stone, anyone?), trailers you’ve watched, reminders you’ve set, whatever you’re in the middle of watching, what you’ve recently watched, and more.”