A massive GPU price cut will slash up to $500 off Nvidia GPUs for a limited time

Starting today, Nvidia has announced a massive GPU price cut. But it’s only available for a limited time. The cut won’t affect the budget or mid-range cards, though. Instead, Nvidia is only dropping the price on its 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, and 3080 models by up to $500.

Image source: Nvidia

Nvidia announced the price change just as Amazon brought its Prime Day sales to a close. It’s an interesting decision, because as PC Gamer notes, Prime Day offered some decent prices for Nvidia cards, too. Either way, the massive GPU price cut isn’t a permanent drop. Instead, it’s only available for a short period of time. How long, though, Nvidia hasn’t said.

With the price slash, you’ll now be able to pick up Nvidia’s top-of-the-line RTX 3090 Ti for just $1,499. That isn’t a bad price, considering it normally runs for $1,999. A standard 3090 will retail for $1,299 with the cut, and the 3080 Ti will be as low as $1,099. The 3080 12GB edition will also drop down to $799, making it the most affordable it’s ever been.

Nvidia says the massive GPU price cut is a way to “make it up” to gamers and creators. As you can see from the listed prices above, the biggest cuts affect the more expensive cards. But, just because they’re cheaper doesn’t mean that you should shell out the cash for one.

Why you may want to wait to buy a new card

Purchasing a new high-end graphics card right now might not be the best move, even with the massive GPU price cut that Nvidia is pushing. That’s because there are tons of rumors circling about Nvidia’s next generation of GPUs. When the 40 series drops, it will reportedly offer much greater performance than the 30 series already does.

If you give in and buy a 30 series now, you could end up with a card that feels obsolete in just a matter of months. That’s not a good feeling. As such, you’re probably better off waiting for Nvidia to announce more about the 40 series and seeing where those prices fall.

There have even been some rumors that they’ll retail for cheaper than the 30 series. Because of that, it’s hard to say where the better value lies when looking at it strictly from a cost standpoint. Ultimately, though, these price cuts would have meant a lot more for the mid-range models. As they’ll be the last entries to get a 40 series upgrade sometime next year.