A color we all miss so much may be back on the iPhone 16 Pro

Apple will unveil the iPhone 16 lineup in less than two months. While we have heard several rumors and reports about its upcoming features, people are usually very interested in the possible colors. Over the past year, BGR has shared a clear picture of the upcoming colors for the iPhone 16 Pro, and it seems one of the most popular iPhone colors ever available will make a comeback for this generation.

Weibo leaker OvO Baby Sauce OvO (via MacRumors) posted that Apple is planning a “Rose” iPhone 16 Pro, not a “Rose Gold” model like the iPhone 6s. Still, even if the name or color is different, we know that “Rose” and “Gold” options have always been very popular with Cupertino products.

Previously, the same Weibo leaker said Apple would drop the Blue Titanium color in favor of a new “rose” titanium. Despite this new option, Apple would revamp the current graphite with Space Black, which would look similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. The White Titanium option would also be identical to the white iPhone 14 Pro, and the Natural Titanium option, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, is “a bit gray.”

Despite this leak, top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also stated that black, white, silver, gray, and rose are the possible iPhone 16 Pro colors.

For the regular iPhone 16 models, Kuo expects the following colors:

Black

White

Pink

Blue

Green

Both iPhone models are expected to feature the same finishes: The Pro with titanium and glass and the regular versions with aluminum and glass. Interestingly, Apple might apply color to the Pro models the same way it does with the regular iPhone 15 versions, with an optimized dual-ion exchange process before being polished with nanocrystalline particles and etched to create a textured matte finish, which means color would be applied directly into the glass.

Below, you can learn more about all the latest iPhone 16 rumors and leaks.