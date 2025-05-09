8 missing ChatGPT features that the app should add immediately

ChatGPT is my go-to AI app right now. I use it on Mac, iPhone, and iPad, with the first being my preferred way to interact with the AI. I’m also a ChatGPT Plus user, as I want faster access (at least as fast as the EU allows) to the newest AI features and higher limits than the free account.

I’ve been on the Plus tier for well over a year, so I’ve enjoyed all the big ChatGPT upgrades since then, with Operator being the only exception. ChatGPT Operator is an AI Agent that can browse the web for the user and take actions online on its own. It’s available to the ChatGPT Pro tier.

As such, I’ve witnessed all the improvements the ChatGPT apps have received in the past couple of years, both on the web and mobile. The ChatGPT user interface has advanced considerably to adapt to the increasing number of ChatGPT abilities. It’s now even easier to chat with the AI, switch between models, and use many of the various tools OpenAI has devised so far.

What I’m getting at is that ChatGPT is a mature app that offers a great experience. However, I’m still not perfectly happy with it. Below, I’ll list the various features I want to see OpenAI bring to ChatGPT, and they’re not all necessarily about AI. Some concern simple things like profile settings.

ChatGPT Family plan

I’m happy to pay $20/month for ChatGPT Plus. As I said before, I’d rather ditch Netflix than ChatGPT Plus, as the latter is more valuable to me than access to streaming shows.

I’m also ready for the inevitable price hikes, as long as they come with better access to ChatGPT tools, higher limits, and less downtime.

On that note, I also think ChatGPT needs a Family plan based on the Plus experience. You can’t (or shouldn’t) share your premium ChatGPT account with anyone. But you might want your entire household to have access to the more advanced AI tools. That’s where a ChatGPT Family plan could come in handy.

Turn Deep Research reports into podcasts

Google NotebookLM AI app for iPhone. Image source: App Store

When it comes to new AI features, the ability to turn ChatGPT Deep Research reports into podcasts like Google does with NotebookLM and Gemini is my main request for the app.

Yes, you can tell the AI to speak its responses out loud , but Deep Research reports are much longer than a traditional chat. In my experience, ChatGPT failed to read out loud the Deep Research reports I tried.

Also, a podcast-like experience adds more dynamism to the discussion, making the entire thing more exciting.

Where are my Deep Research reports?

Speaking of Deep Research, the ChatGPT app should give me a way to automatically categorize Deep Research chats. As a ChatGPT Plus user, I have access to 25 reports per month. But they’re not arranged neatly in a folder or section of the app, like the AI-generated images are.

Instead, I have to either search for them or scroll through the list to find them. Deep Research reports are the kind of ChatGPT chats I will want to return to.

I could organize them manually in folders, a feature ChatGPT offers, but I don’t want that hassle. This is an AI app, and it should do it automatically.

Location, location, location

ChatGPT gave me an interactive map in a chat about travel plans. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The one thing I need more of in ChatGPT when it comes to talking about tourist destinations and businesses is location data. That is, I want a visual representation that puts things on the map so that I can see where the places of interest are.

I’ve caught ChatGPT doing it once on the desktop app, but I haven’t been able to replicate it since. Interestingly, the mobile app has a Settings menu for choosing the “Map Provider,” where I can choose between Apple Maps and Google Maps.

The desktop app would benefit from a similar integration.

I have also long wanted to be able to see exactly when I engaged with ChatGPT in a chat. I want to see exactly when I started a chat and when I continued it. After all, chat apps provide timestamps that show when each person replied.

This visual cue helps me put things in perspective. For example, I might have started a chat with the AI about marathon training, and I want to know exactly when that happened.

Separately, I’m interested in ChatGPT advancements professionally, so those timestamps help me determine which models might have answers to specific queries.

Getting back to ChatGPT’s settings, I want to be able to change contact information in the app, whether it’s the desktop version or the mobile app.

You can’t do that currently. The email address and phone numbers you used to sign up for ChatGPT are set in stone.

I’d want to be able to change them freely for a number of reasons, as it happens with virtually any other app you need a login for. Maybe I want to update the email address to something specific, or maybe I got a new phone number. ChatGPT doesn’t let you change either at the time of this writing.

Multiple account support

OpenAI debuts ChatGPT o3 and o4-mini models. Image source: OpenAI

On the same note, I think ChatGPT could support multiple accounts. You might have one profile for work-related purposes and one for personal AI access. It’s not a must-have feature right now, but I see a future where the personal AI chats would need to be separated from the work AI.

That personal AI would be allowed access to more personal data to operate as a personal assistant, while the work AI would handle work-related chats.

The feature would be especially handy to ChatGPT users who have an Enterprise account.

You can use multiple accounts with ChatGPT right now, but you must log out of one and log in to another.

Export and import data

The ChatGPT app lets you export user data, like other apps that store personal data. Tap a button in settings, and you’ll be able to export that data. I haven’t used the feature (yet), but I might do it in the future. I’ll certainly do it if I decide to abandon ChatGPT Plus and switch to a rival product.

But there’s no import data for bringing in data from a different ChatGPT account or a competitor’s AI product. I think such functionality should be available in ChatGPT down the road, especially once features like Family plans and multiple-profile support become available.