7 big changes coming to the iPhone weather app in iOS 18

iOS 18 is just around the corner. Expected to launch a few days after the iPhone 16 event on September 9, this upcoming software update will bring improvements to the Home Screen, Control Center, privacy, the Photos app, and more. However, there are also big changes coming to the iPhone Weather app in iOS 18, which we’ve rounded up below.

Feels Like Temperature: Unlike iOS 17, Apple now shows the Feels Like temperature prominently near the actual temperature when they differ significantly. Previously, you would have to scroll down on the temperature chart to find this data.

Home and Work Location: For the first time, iOS 18 lets you add your home and work locations from Contacts to your list of locations in the Weather app. So, if you work in a different part of the city or even different cities, you can have a more accurate view of the weather there.

Redesigned Wind Panel: Since Apple bought Night Sky and started integrating its features into the Weather app, a lot has changed. In iOS 18, the company is redesigning the Wind panel. The wind speeds now appear in the center of the compass, the N, E, W, and S designations are in the tick mark, and wind and gust speeds have shrunk to show the direction of the wind.

New App Icon: Like other iOS 18 apps, you can give the Weather app a dark or tinted look. This could make the icon better match your wallpaper and Home Screen choice.

Lock and Hide App: If you don’t want anyone to know that you’re using the Weather app, you can lock it with Face ID or hide it in the Hidden Folder by long-pressing its icon. I’m not sure why you would, but at least you have the option now.

Air Quality Index: The Air Quality Index shows a detailed list of pollutants. Previously, Apple would show only the primary pollutant. Now, you can understand what particulates are making the air quality worse in your area.

Chance of Precipitation: There’s a new Precipitation chart showing the chance of rain. Previously, it was only visible from within the details under Conditions.

There are even more changes and tweaks coming to the Weather app in iOS 18. Soon, weather enthusiasts will have more insight from Apple’s built-in app. Below, you can learn more about iOS 18 features coming in the next few weeks.