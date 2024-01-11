6 Vision Pro questions we can answer, and 5 big mysteries that remain

The Apple Vision Pro becomes available to preorder next week, with shipments set to start on February 2nd. That’s when you’ll have to head to a local Apple retail store to pick up your unit. It’s unclear from Apple’s Vision Pro release date announcement how ordering the first batch of spatial computers will work. Reports say that Apple will need in-store appointments for proper fittings. But Apple’s announcement hints that you’ll have everything you need to ensure a great fit in the box.

As a would-be Vision Pro buyer, I have a list of questions I’ve been waiting for Apple to answer. Now that the product has an actual release date, I have a few answers — though there are several Vision Pro mysteries left that Apple hasn’t shined any light on.

The Vision Pro answers

What are the Vision Pro specs?

When the Vision Pro came out, Apple did not disclose the amount of RAM and storage for the base $3,499 model. At the time, I suspected we might be looking at a 16GB/256GB combo for the cheapest tier.

Apple has almost confirmed what we suspected. The Vision Pro launch announcement mentions the storage, 256GB. Code findings have revealed the spatial computer will rock 16GB of memory.

Since this is a computer, we should be able to customize it by upgrading memory and flash storage. Leaks earlier this year indicated that storage might go up to 1TB, but Apple has been quiet on that front.

How much will prescription lenses cost?

Many people will need prescription lenses, and Apple has finally revealed their cost. To everyone’s surprise, they’re very affordable:

ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers will be available for $99 (U.S.) ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription will be available for $149 (U.S.)

What comes in the Vision Pro package?

Thanks to Apple’s launch announcement, we finally know what comes in the Vision Pro package. As I said, we have plenty of accessories in it that seem to indicate a fitting appointment might be pointless:

Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR and battery pack. Image source: Apple Inc.

Questions that are almost answered

Will this thing give me nausea?

This is my biggest worry about the Vision Pro. That it’ll give me nausea and that I’ll have to return it. Everything we learned so far indicates that won’t be the case. The Vision Pro hardware is so sophisticated that it should deliver incredibly low-latency video. In turn, that should virtually eliminate nausea risks.

But it’s not a clear answer from Apple. And I suspect I’ll put that 14-day return window to good use for this one in case I get nauseated after using it.

How much does it weigh?

I’m not too concerned about the Vision Pro weight. I suspect it will be about as comfortable as a ski helmet and goggles. Early previews said the Vision Pro will weigh about one pound.

Apple’s launch announcement also indicates the Vision Pro package will contain two types of straps to make wearing the spatial computer more comfortable: the Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band.

How durable is the Vision Pro glass?

Another big Vision Pro worry is damaging the external glass that covers the EyeSight display. It’s still unclear how durable the laminated glass is, and it’s something Apple won’t answer. But we’ll likely see drop tests soon after the device starts shipping. Either that or stories about unfortunate incidents will appear on social media.

This is a partially answered question because Apple will make it easier to protect the glass when not in use. The Vision Pro package will contain an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front. A Polishing Cloth also comes in the package to clean it, though any polishing cloth will do.

Apple Vision Pro with Dual Loop Band. Image source: Apple Inc.

The big mysteries that remain

What does AppleCare+ cost?

Since I did talk about damaging the EyeSight glass, I need to know how much AppleCare Plus will cost. Apple has not revealed it yet.

How much will extra batteries cost?

On the same note, we have no idea how much spare batteries will cost. The Vision Pro package includes just one battery, alongside a charging cable and USB-C power adapter.

Apple has quietly updated the battery life of the Vision Pro for watching video to 2.5 hours. That’s great news, but battery life will probably be worse than that in real-life scenarios.

Will third-party batteries work with the Vision Pro?

I don’t expect Apple to allow third-party batteries to work with the Vision Pro. Recent imagery Apple used in design patents indicates that you can swap the battery with a different one, but it must be an Apple original.

You will probably be able to connect that battery to a different external battery, but that just means carrying two batteries around.

Will it ever overheat?

This is another big Vision Pro question that needs answering. But I wouldn’t expect Apple to address it. Instead, we’ll have to look at the early Vision Pro experiences for that.

Can you upgrade the Vision Pro hardware?

The Vision Pro is a Mac computer that you put on your head. I’d love it if Apple would build some kind of modularity into it so you can upgrade it every few years, but I doubt it. I think you might be able to upgrade the RAM and storage before buying it.