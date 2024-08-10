6 rumored iPhone 16 Pro features that are all but confirmed

Apple will release the highly anticipated iPhone 16 Pro next month. After almost a year and a half of rumors and leaks, many features are pretty much confirmed for the new models. In this article, we’ll tell you about six features we expect to see on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Display size increase: Analyst Ross Young was the first to say Apple would increase the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro models. Several other reports have since corroborated his claim, so we expect the base model to feature a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max to have a 6.9-inch display. It’s a relatively small change, but one that will unlock several other benefits.

A new button is coming: Rumors about a Capture button have been around for a while. This new button will seemingly be used for the camera, and it could even function similarly to a DSLR camera; if you press the button halfway in, it might lock in focus or exposure.

Periscope lens on every model: One of the rumors I’ve been most excited about is the Periscope lens arriving on the iPhone 16 Pro. Currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it seems all Pro models of this generation will get 5x optical zoom.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Ultra-wide lens upgrade: After adding a 48MP lens to the main camera, Apple will expand it to the ultra-wide sensor. Your photos are going to look better than ever.

Improved battery life: Several leakers expect Apple to increase the battery life of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. After modest battery updates over the past few years, iPhone owners are looking forward to not having to charge their phones during the day. It seems this generation could have the best battery life ever available on an iPhone.

Apple Intelligence: With the new A19 processors, Apple will put a bigger focus on Apple Intelligence, its recently announced AI platform. While many features won’t be ready this fall, this will be the generation that will truly embrace artificial intelligence.

iPhone 16 Pro’s rumored features wrap up

These are some of the iPhone 16 Pro’s rumored features, which are almost certain to arrive when Apple’s new phones launch next month.