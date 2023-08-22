3 reasons you should try Claude 2 instead of ChatGPT

When it comes to AI language models, ChatGPT is by far the most popular AI chatbot. However, it isn’t the only option out there. If you’re looking for the best AI chatbot AI, you may want to consider switching to the recently-released Claude 2. Here’s why.

What is Claude 2?

Anthropic developed Claude 2 as a more ethical approach to AI language models than OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It’s also completely free and doesn’t hide any of its features behind a paywall like ChatGPT does.

ChatGPT homepage Image source: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Claude 2 is the most up-to-date version of Anthropic’s Claude language model, and while it is limited in its own ways, it already stands above ChatGPT in a few key ways, starting with how up-to-date it is.

Why is Claude 2 better to use than ChatGPT?

Claude 2 is more useful because it has newer information. While useful, ChatGPT is only trained on information up until September 2021. That means that it can’t pull from things that have happened over the past almost two years, making a lot of its information out of date. However, Claude 2 is trained in data up to December of 2022, and while we’re already several months beyond that, even a few months of more data can be helpful, depending on how you use the language model.

The second reason you may want to try Claude 2 over ChatGPT is because it can process more words than ChatGPT can. By default, ChatGPT only offers up to 8K tokens of context, which means that as your conversation goes on, the bot will eventually lose the context that earlier messages might have provided.

On the other hand, Claude 2 offers 100K tokens, which allows for longer input and output, allowing you to enter up to 75,000 words for each prompt compared to ChatGPT’s 3,000 words (GPT-3.5) and 25,000 words on GPT-4.

Claude 2 login page. Image source: Anthropic

Finally, one useful thing that may make you jump to Claude 2 over ChatGPT for your chatbot uses is that Claude 2 can somewhat access links and summarize their contents. This means you can take long articles and have the bot summarize them.

Of course, like with any AI chatbot, the context here is important, and you should make sure you double-check any information that is provided before you use it anywhere. However, accessing links and summarizing the content behind those links may prove useful for many.

Ultimately, how you use the language models provided in ChatGPT and Clause 2 is up to you. But, if you’re looking to make the most of your time with the AI chatbots, then utilizing each one to its strengths can be extremely useful.