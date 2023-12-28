2024 iPad Pro reportedly gets a stunning new OLED screen and a huge price hike

The new OLED iPad Pro is expected to launch in early 2024. The main change for this device is the new display, which rumors expect Apple to ditch miniLED and LCD options for a new OLED panel. According to Korean blog Naver user yeux1122, a source related to LG Display and Samsung Display has a few tidbits about the supply chain for this tablet.

The blog points out that while LG couldn’t keep up with demand for the iPhone’s AMOLED display in the early days, it’s now way ahead of Samsung to supply the new panels for this upcoming iPad. That said, while LG was expected to provide 6.2 million units, it has grown to 6.5 million units yearly, starting mass production in February 2024.

The source explains that LG’s new two-stack tandem structure that is being applied to the 2024 iPad Pro is better than Samsung’s in terms of supply of organic material devices. However, the Galaxy maker has faced issues with power heat generation process yield from the beginning of development, which LG didn’t.

Lastly, the news aggregator comments that if everything goes as planned, the OLED iPad Pro display will make mobile device panels look like a joke, as brightness, overall quality, and power consumption will be way better with the new iPad Pro. That said, the price might spook users.

While the consensus was that Apple would opt for an OLED panel due to prices falling, it seems the display is not only pricey for the company but also heavy on customer’s pockets.

That said, we might see an increase in the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro, while the new 13-inch option could keep a similar entry price.

Besides this change, the 2024 iPad Pro is expected to feature the M3 chip, improved cameras, and new accessories to unlock the iPad’s full capabilities, with a new generation Apple Pencil and a MacBook-like Magic Keyboard.