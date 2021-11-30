Epic NASA video imagines the surreal future of space travel

NASA has released a video showcasing its vision for the future of space travel, including kayaking on Titan.

NASA continues to share inspiration for the future of space travel and tourism. A new video published in October has been making the rounds again recently. The video focuses heavily on animated illustrations of what NASA envisions for the future of tourism in space. It’s an exciting video, full of interesting potential ways to explore the solar system.

The future of space travel is bright

The space organization clearly has big plans for the future of space tourism, at least based on the things seen in the video. While only a minute long, there’s a lot to digest here. Throughout it, we see things like futuristic spaceships flying around the moon. A person travels in a kayak across the waves of Titan. Elsewhere, we see people skydiving over planets. We also see a fictional observatory filled with tourists taking in the view from the clouds of Venus.

It’s an exciting video and one that touches on a lot of the promises that space travel has brought us. All of it feels very science fiction compared to what space travel looks like right now, but it is a nice gesture.

Creating the visions

The video’s various environments were created by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. It’s inspired by the posters that NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory created a few years ago.

“While our robotic explorers have toured our solar system, the only place beyond Earth where humans have stood is the Moon. That’s also the next place we’ll send astronauts. But not the last! While humans haven’t yet visited Mars, we’re planning to add boot prints to the rover tire tracks there now,” NASA writes in a post on the Goddard Media Studios site.

“We also dream of traveling to distant worlds, and what they might be like. This video shows fanciful, imagined adventures to real places we’ve studied,” it continues.

If you’re interested in seeing how the video was created, Goddard has put together a behind-the-scenes video breaking everything down. Additionally, it also released side-by-side comparisons of the posters and the illustrations in the video. You can use that to spot the differences, the similarities, and just appreciate the initial inspiration.

It’s always interesting to see how the future of space tourism is envisioned. NASA and other organizations continue their work to make space travel a reality. We’re slowly getting there, too, as breakthroughs like the DART defense system give us new ways to work in space.