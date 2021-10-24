Urbanista Lisbon earbuds review

When people are using their headphones, they don’t necessarily want to actually feel the headphones. Whether you’re using over-the-ear headphones or earbuds, you want to be able to enjoy your music without actually realizing that you’re wearing them. Because if you do notice it, you’re probably noticing how uncomfortable they are. We’ve all had headphones before that don’t fit us properly. Trying to wear them, especially for an extended period of time, can seem like a task.

But once you’ve found headphones that actually fit you, do you want them to be extremely noticeable? Well, if you’re using over-the-ear headphones, they pretty much always will be. But earbuds are different. If you’re looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds, the Urbanista Lisbon earbuds may be the ones you’re looking for. I’ve been testing them out, as they are the Scandanavian company’s more compact earbuds yet. How well do they hold up to everyday use? Read on to find out.

Urbanista Lisbon earbuds design

The case for the Lisbon is tinier than almost any earbuds I’ve come across. It is oval-shaped and easily fits in your pocket or bag. I even slid it into my shirt pocket and carried them around there for a day. It is smaller than an Apple AirPods case. The earbuds themselves have a magnetic prong that slides into their designated slots in the case. You’ll hear a click to know they are in properly.

When it comes to the design, there are GoFit silicone wings that help them fit more securely in your ears. They also provide you with something to grab when you’re taking them out of your ear. If you are someone with smaller earholes, these may not fit securely in your ear, as seen above. But if these are a fit for your ears, they can be inserted and then spun slightly to more or less lock in place in your ear. They aren’t an odd-looking earbud like the Shure Aonic 215.

Once they are in your ears, you can barely notice them. Looking straight at someone who has them in, it is hard to notice them in the ears. They don’t protrude outward much, if at all. They look more like a hearing aid than an earbud. And they don’t feel invasive to your earhole like some other earbuds do. For comfort, they check the box. I even wore them on a run and they didn’t even budge in my ears.

Urbanista Lisbon earbuds features

Setting up the earbuds is extremely simple. You can just open the case while the earbuds are inside. Then, open the Bluetooth settings of the device you want to pair it to. You will see “Urbanista Lisbon” come up. Clicking that and waiting a few seconds until you hear a voice say “Connected” confirms the connection. I used this with my iPhone as well as my HP laptop and was able to go back and forth with ease. It can store up to six paired devices.

The charging cable that comes with this is a USB Type-C charging cable. You can utilize a charging block to boost your earbuds’ battery life. The Urbanista Lisbon earbuds have a nine-hour battery life, but with the charging case you’ll get up to 27 hours. I barely had to charge these over a few days of frequent use. Plus, every time you put them in the charging case, they charge. So it’s really just charging the case that is needed. Also, they tell you when they need to be charged with a “low battery” indication 30 minutes before they die.

They also have touch controls. They take a little bit of time to remember, but it’s a simple one or two touches to answer calls, turn the volume up and down, and more. You can also connect to voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

Colors that pop

What sets the Urbanista Lisbon earbuds apart from others is the fun colors that they come in. I have the Vanilla Cream here and the nice beige-like tone looks great. The other options are Mint Green, Midnight Black, Coral Peach, and Blush Pink. Each one stands out amongst the crowd. It may not be much, but the fun colors add to the enjoyment of the earbuds.

How do they sound?

At $49.90, you may not be expecting much in terms of sound quality. But these sound pretty great. You will appreciate the bass, as you can feel it but it won’t blow you away. The mids and the highs register well, so you can pick them up in each song you listen to. While these won’t amaze any audiophile, they are solid for everyday use.

They do not offer active noise cancellation. But with the way they are designed, the Urbanista Lisbon earbuds help eliminate sound reaching your ear. So you are able to drown out extra noise than other earbuds may do.

Conclusions

The Urbanista Lisbon earbuds are compact and simple to carry with you. If your ears are the right size, they will fit you well. They are barely noticeable in your ears to onlookers. The sound is respectable and the touch controls are serviceable. The battery lasts a long time and they connect quickly. If you want noise-canceling technology, these aren’t for you. But for the price, they are a great buy.

The competition

For this price point, the Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds are a good comparison. These offer different color choices for you and can switch from different EQ modes. They are more noticeable than the Urbanista Lisbon earbuds. But they are sweat-resistant and can be used for working out if you need sport earbuds.

Should I buy the Urbanista Lisbon earbuds?

Yes. They are inexpensive, comfortable, and provide a long-lasting listening experience.