Roborock H7 cordless vacuum review: Everything you need

Vacuums have gotten a whole lot more convenient over the past few years. Gone are the days when using a vacuum meant lugging around a huge, wheeled monster that had to be plugged into a new power outlet in each room. Ever since Dyson unveiled its first cordless vacuums, other companies have been scrambling to compete, and as a result, we now have tons of powerful, cordless vacuum options. One of the most recent is the new Roborock H7 vacuum.

Roborock is perhaps best known for its robotic vacuums, but it makes excellent cordless vacuums. The Roborock H7 is the best of those offerings so far, thanks to its stellar performance, easy-to-use design, and more.

But the Roborock H7 isn’t cheap. At $499.99, it proves that it’s still not cheap to enter the cordless vacuum world. Is it worth the price? I’ve been using the Roborock H7 to find out.

Roborock H7 design

The Roborock H7 is a cordless vacuum that comes with a range of accessories — all in a relatively lightweight and easy-to-use design. The vacuum, in general, is easy to maneuver, meaning that you should have no trouble cleaning around corners and in tighter spaces.

The vacuum comes in a number of pieces, which means that there are lots of ways to use it. You’ll get a dusting brush, crevice tool, flexible tube, carpet brush, and a motorized mini brush. That should be pretty much all the tools you need. You’ll also get a wall mount charger for the vacuum, which has magnetic sides to attach and store all those accessories when you’re not using them. It’s a great system and it works pretty well.

Then, of course, there’s the main module, which itself is lighter than it looks like it would be. It offers a trigger-style functionality, though you can easily lock it in the on position with a button on the handle, so you don’t have to be constantly holding down the trigger. There’s also a small trigger to open the dust bin, and a trigger to remove the dustbin altogether.

It’s all very easy to get used to, and pretty intuitively designed too. It’s also decently stylish. It still looks like a vacuum, but it’s clearly well-built, and should look fine in any home.

Roborock H7 features

The Roborock H7 isn’t just well-designed — it comes with a range of great features too. Some of them are related to convenience, while others impact performance.

As mentioned, the vacuum has a lock control that lets you keep it running without holding the trigger down. That button, however, can also activate a child lock, which you’ll turn on simply by holding down the button.

There’s another button on the device, which cycles between different levels of power. There are three power levels to choose from (Eco, Standard, and Max), and when you switch between them the display will update with an estimated time remaining, depending on the mode you’re using.

The battery on the Roborock H7 sits in at up to a massive 90 minutes, though actual battery life will depend on the power level you use. I vacuumed a two-bedroom condo on full power with ease, and never got even close to running the battery down. I expect most will have a similar experience — even those with a much larger home.

Commonly, as you clean the carpet, some dust will kick up into the air — but the Roborock H7 helps prevent that too. The vacuum has a HEPA filter that can suck dust from the air and store it in the leak-proof dustbin. The vacuum also comes with a dust bag for cleaner emptying, though you don’t have to use that if you don’t want to.

Roborock H7 performance

The Roborock H7 offers a 480W motor, and the result is that it can easily suck up most messes without issue. I never had to use the highest-performance mode in day-to-day cleaning, and while I did use it to test the vacuum for this review, the standard mode was definitely strong enough. In fact, even keeping it in Eco mode made for a powerful enough experience for most dust and dirt. If you’re trying to suck dirt up from deep in your carpet, then Max mode is worth using.

There is a noise difference between the three modes, and Max is the loudest by far. Still, the vacuum as a whole isn’t overly loud.

Conclusions

The Roborock H7 is a powerful vacuum that easily cleans up even thicker carpets with lots of dust. It comes with a range of accessories, charges quickly, and has a relatively large battery that should last through a full clean for even larger homes. It’s not cheap — but if you’re willing to spend the cash, you’ll absolutely love the H7.

The competition

Perhaps the biggest competition comes from the likes of Dyson. The Dyson Cyclone V10 is also worth considering, however, it’s quite a bit heavier, doesn’t have as long of a battery life, and doesn’t offer the same level of suction. Ultimately, at the $500 price point, the Roborock H7 is the best cordless vacuum to get.

Should I buy the Roborock H7?

Yes. The Roborock H7 is powerful, convenient, and easy to use.