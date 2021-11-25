NordicTrack VAULT mirror gym got its first discount for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

Mirror gyms have become so popular in the past few years and it’s so easy to see why. So many people have decided to cut back on the gym and work out at home. I’ve tried several different mirror gym solutions over the past 12 months, but there’s one that is a clear winner to me. It’s called the NordicTrack VAULT, and it features a brilliant design that’s nothing like its rivals.

The NordicTrack VAULT is a free-standing mirror gym that’s perfect for small spaces. The brilliance of the design is that it’s not just a free-standing mirror. It’s also a cabinet that holds all the different weights, bands, and other strength training accessories you need. That means it’s ideal for people who live in apartments, or it can fit in practically any room in your home.

And now, the NordicTrack VAULT just got its first discount ever for Black Friday 2021.

NordicTrack VAULT review

Image source: NordicTrack

NordicTrack VAULT vs other mirror gym options

There are two main areas to consider when discussing mirror gyms. The first is the workout and the second is the design.

Where design is concerned, the VAULT is the best of the bunch, hands down. First of all, it’s free-standing, as I mentioned earlier. That means it doesn’t need a permanent installation on your wall. That’s right, there’s no drilling required and you don’t need to find any studs.

There are other free-standing mirror gym options out there, but I prefer the NordicTrack VAULT for a few reasons.

As I mentioned, this model isn’t just a mirror. It’s also a cabinet that stores all of your strength training accessories. That means you won’t have weights and resistance bands lying all around your room. Instead, you can stow them right inside the cabinet and keep them organized. That also makes finding things much easier when you need them. Then, on top of that, the VAULT has a huge 61.5-inch mirror. That’s a massive reflective surface for a mirror gym that’s only 24 inches wide and 14 inches deep.

It doesn’t matter if you have a small room or a massive basement. The VAULT fits perfectly in small spaces and large areas.

iFIT workouts

Image source: NordicTrack

Anyone who owns another connected NordicTrack device knows about iFIT. And if you enjoy iFIT workouts on your treadmill or exercise bike, you’ll love them even more on the NordicTrack VAULT.

iFIT is the company’s subscription service that provides guided workouts and more. These aren’t live classes, but rather workout sessions recorded by personal trainers. I’ve enjoyed NordicTrack’s iFIT workouts on several different pieces of gym equipment that I’ve tried, but the VAULT is my favorite so far.

The main reason for this is the very nature of a mirror gym. You’re not just watching the personal trainer on the VAULT’s hidden display. You’re also watching your own form so you can make adjustments in real-time. The result is a far more effective workout than you would get otherwise.

VAULT Black Friday deal

On its own, the NordicTrack VAULT costs $1,999. That puts it smack in the middle of the pack in terms of the mirror gym price range. This option is great if you already have your own weights, resistance bands, and other accessories. But if you want the full experience, you need the NordicTrack VAULT Complete.

The NordicTrack VAULT Complete setup includes the same large VAULT mirror cabinet. Additionally, it comes with all the weights, bands, and other accessories you need for all the iFIT workouts you’ll be doing. They’re designed to fit perfectly inside the VAULT cabinet, of course. The full NordicTrack VAULT Complete setup costs $2,999.

For Black Friday 2021, however, there’s a limited-time discount for the first time ever.

From November 25 through November 28, the NordicTrack VAULT Complete is on sale with a $200 discount. The Black Friday deal drops your price to $2,799, and that includes white glove delivery. The delivery team will bring your VAULT inside and set it up in the room of your choosing.

What comes with NordicTrack VAULT Complete?

In addition to the VAULT mirror cabinet itself, the NordicTrack VAULT: Complete also comes with all the accessories you need. Additionally, it comes with a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership.

6 sets of NordicTrack dumbbells (5lbs. to 30lbs.)

2 NordicTrack kettlebells (20lbs. and 30lbs.)

3 heavy resistance bands (20 Lb., 30 Lb., 50 Lb.)

3 Resistance Loop Bands (Light, Medium, Heavy)

2 yoga blocks

Textured exercise mat

17” x 17” microfiber cleaning towel

Hanging shelves

Premium shelves

30-Day iFIT Family Membership

