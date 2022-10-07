Urgent portable charger recall: Stop using this dangerous battery pack immediately

Hyper Products customers who purchased one of the larger HyperJuice battery packs that can recharge laptops in addition to mobile devices should know there’s a recall for a 130W model. The USB-C battery pack can overheat while charging, posing a serious fire hazard.

HyperJuice has received two reports of the battery overheating that resulted in smoke, melting, and property damage. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far.

HyperJuice USB-C battery pack recall

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published the USB-C battery pack recall report at this link. Buyers in Canada and Mexico should find similar announcements from local regulators.

The HyperJuice recall concerns battery packs in gray and silver with the same model number: HJ307. The battery packs measure 3 inches wide by 7 inches long. The model number is printed on the bottom of the pack.

Hyper sold around 13,700 HyperJuice battery packs in the US. It also sold 151 units in Canada and 7 in Mexico.

The battery packs from this recall were available from B&H Photo Video stores in New York and from the retailer’s website. Furthermore, Hyper sold the products online in its own store and through Indiegogo and Kickstarter campaigns.

The 130W HyperJuice battery packs were available in stores between October 2018 and April 2022, retailing for between $122 and $158.

What you should do

Hyper urges HyperJuice customers who purchased the 130W battery pack in this recall to stop using it immediately. Customers should contact Hyper Products for a refund. The company will make the refund available as a store credit for the purchase price of the product.

The recall announcement doesn’t mention a course of action for the potentially faulty HyperJuice battery pack. It’s unclear how customers should dispose of the product. But consumers can contact Hyper using the information available at this link.

The CPSC also notes the recall action is made in conjunction with Canadian and Mexican authorities. But the recall announcement doesn’t offer links to recall reports for those two countries.

Separately, Hyper set up a page on its website detailing the recall. The website also offers information about other products included recently in a separate recall action, the stackable 65W and 100W USB-C chargers. Those chargers can also overheat and cause accidental fires.

The CPSC announcement for the USB-C charger recall is available at this link.