Important recall alert: These cute bunny lights are meant for kids, but they pose a burn hazard

Parents should be on the lookout once again for a potentially faulty kids’ product that might injure children. Mr. Maria issued a recall for Miffy First LED Lights that can overheat during use, posing a burn hazard.

The company has not received any incident reports, and it’s working to remedy the problem.

Miffy First LED Lights recall

The full Mr. Maria recall report is available via the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) — see this link.

The Miffy First Lights in this recall have a blue label on the bottom. The lights are bout 12-inches tall and they’re made of silicon. They have a white exterior in the shape of a bunny, as seen in the image below.

The LED light has a step dimmer and the lights recharge using a USB plug.

The Miffy First Lights covered by this recall have model numbers “Mr LED 11” or “Mr. LED 11A” printed on the blue label on the bottom of the product. Mr. Maria produced them in 2017 and 2018, with the year appearing in a circle on the bottom of the right foot. The “7” stands for 2017, while the “8” means Mr. Maria made the lights in 2018.

Only models with a blue label on the bottom are included in the recall. Mr. Maria included about 1,400 units in the action. The devices were available in various stores nationwide from July 2018 through September 2019. They retailed for about $100.

Consumers might have purchased them in MoMA, New York City; Clic Gallery, New York City; Albee Baby, New York City; Aldea Home, San Francisco; Modern Art Museum, Fort Worth, Texas; and Tabletop, Potomac, Maryland.

What you should do

People who own any of the two Miffy First Lights in this recall should stop using them immediately. Mr. Maria set up a web page that buyers can use to quickly determine whether or not their unit is part of the recall.

If your light is included in the recall, Mr. Maria will handle repairs. Buyers who purchased Miffy First Lights in retail shops should bring the product back to the store, where they’ll have the module replaced for free.

Anyone who ordered a light online should take a photo of the blue label on the bottom and a picture of the date embossed underneath the right foot of the light. They should send the photos to Mr. Maria in order to receive a free LED module replacement. The same rules apply to customers who purchased the lights from stores that are no longer in business.

Contact information for Mr. Maria is available on the CPSC website, including the email address you’ll need to contact in order to get started on your repairs.