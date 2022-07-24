Urgent boiler recall: This defective heating system could poison you in your home 

People who have Laars Heating Systems installed in their homes should ensure that their equipment is safe to use. That’s because Laars issued a recall for two boilers that can malfunction. If that happens, the boiler could possibly release gas inside the house, including carbon monoxide, according to the recent recall posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. Inhaling the gas can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be life-threatening.

Laars boilers recall

Laars issued the recall for “Residential atmospheric gas-fired boilers” products a few weeks ago. The company sold the two models in the recall as Laars Mini-Therm JX and Bradford White Brute Mini.

The company explains that the boiler’s blocked vent temperature switch (BVTS) can malfunction. This failure can lead to the release of gases inside the home, including carbon monoxide.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted the announcement at this link.

Laars sold about 545 boilers in the US and about 26 in Canada. The Canadian recalls authority published its own notice at this link.

The following boilers are part of the recall:

JX050 or BJX050 (Laars Mini-Therm JX): V21306297 through V22311517

JX075 or BJX075 (Bradford White Brute Mini): V21306262 through V21311453

The boilers were available from various locations nationwide. You might have purchased the Laars boilers from independent contractors, plumbers, or plumbing supply distributors. The products were available from January 2021 through January 2022 for between $6,000 and $8,000 (including the installation).

Carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas that results from burning various fuel types. If it gets into the air indoors, it can build up, and people can inhale it while breathing. The compound will mix with your red blood cells, which carry oxygen. This can lead to serious symptoms and death.

Carbon monoxide poisoning might lead to the following symptoms:

Dull headache

Weakness

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath

Confusion

Blurred vision

Loss of consciousness

Laars has not received any incident reports connected to the boilers in the recall so far.

Carbon monoxide can be particularly dangerous to people who are sleeping or intoxicated, the Mayo Clinic explains. They can experience severe brain damage. And some people might die as a result of poisoning.

What you should do

If you own one of the Laars boilers in the recall, you should contact the company immediately to arrange a repair. That’s the remedy the company offers, per the CPSC report. You won’t have to pay for the repairs, as Laars will handle everything.

Furthermore, the company advises users who continue to use the boiler while awaiting repairs to employ carbon monoxide alarms on every level of the home and outside of sleeping areas.

Laars will contact all known buyers of the potentially faulty boilers in the recall. But you can reach out to the company by using the contact information available from the CPSC. Canadian customers will find the relevant information at this link.

Finally, people who think they might have experienced carbon monoxide poisoning should contact a doctor.

Speaking of carbon monoxide poisoning risks, you should also be aware of a recent smoke detector recall. Those faulty units might not alert people of higher levels of carbon monoxide in the air.