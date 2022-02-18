The 8 most expensive and insanely fast supercars in the world

If there’s one thing we learned from endless episodes of MTV Cribs back in the day, it’s that athletes, rock stars, and A-list celebrities are all bonded by a common interest: a love and passion for fast and expensive cars.

While everyone is likely familiar with expensive cars from the likes of Porsche and Rolls Royce, there exists a subset of supercars which are so expensive that they even make a regular Ferrari seem affordable by comparison. At this level, we’re also not talking about cars that cost somewhere in the multi-hundred thousand dollar range. Quite the contrary, my friend. No, at this level we’re talking about cars that sell for 7 to 8 figures and can easily hit 200 mph on the speedometer.

To get you acquainted with the types of cars the wealthiest in the world keep in their garages, we’ve done some research and listed below are the 8 most expensive supercars in the world.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail – $28 million

This is the rumored price for one of the most unique Rolls-Royce automobiles, as the prices are not made public. But this is part of the Coachbuild collaboration, where the client and Rolls-Royce create the car together. It is known for its two-tone exterior, custom finishes, and a suite with a champagne refrigerator built-in. Also, only three will be made. Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, explains why this is so rare.

‘Boat Tail is our most ambitious project yet. Coachbuild, in collaboration with its clients, has ignored all preconceived notions of possibility and set a new standard. This is Bespoke at its purest.’

Bugatti La Voiture Noire – $18.7 million

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire is one of the sleekest cars you’ll ever see. An interpretation of the Type 57 SC Atlantic created by Ettore Bugatti’s eldest son, Jean, it took the company another two and a half years after its announcement to make one. The company raves that “‘La Voiture Noire’ is a tribute to BUGATTI’s own history.”

It can reportedly reach speeds of 261MPH. Bugatti reports that, after taxes, one sold for $18.7 million. It is also known that Portuguese soccer star and the most-followed person on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the person who bought it for $18.7 million.

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta – $17.5 million

Another incredibly rare vehicle, there were only three made. One is owned by Horacio Pagani, who founded the automaker. It boasts a 7.3-liter V12 engine that can crank out 789bhp, in addition to a six-speed manual gearbox. It also looks like a race car in your wildest dreams.

Bugatti Centodieci – $9 million

Made to celebrate the 110th birthday of Bugatti, the Centodieci is an homage to the Bugatti EB110, made in 1991 and at the time considered the fastest car in the world. This features a 8.0L quad-turbocharged W16 engine and tops out at 240 MPH. Only 10 of them have been produced and at least one is owned by Bugatti lover Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mercedes Benz Maybach Exelero – $8 million

This was a one-off commissioned by Fuida, the German subsidiary of German tires, to test out its new tires in 2004. The Maybach Exelero, thanks to the twin-turbo V12 engine, produced a top speed of 218 MPH. Adjusted for inflation, it would cost more than $10 million today. The rapper Birdman bought the car back in 2011 but never paid for it. Jay-Z reportedly owns it now.

Bugatti Divo – $5.8 million

40 of these were produced and the last one was produced last July. The Bugatti Divo was named after Albert Divo, a French racecar driver who raced for Bugatti in the 1920s. These are a part of Bugatti’s Coachbuilding program, marking the first hyper sports car of the 21st century built by Bugatti. It has an 8.0L W16 engine with an output of 1,500 PS and 1,600 Nm. This can top out at 236 MPH.

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita – $4.85 million

Nearly $5 million for a car? Not to worry, the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita is coated with diamonds. No, seriously. The body of the Trevita sports a pretty awesome visual appearance due to a diamond weave white carbon fibre body.

The company boasts: “For the Trevita, Koenigsegg developed something truly special. This is not paint. It’s not a tint. It’s actually white carbon fibre that shines like millions of diamonds when the sun hits the car.”

Under the hood is a 4.8-liter V8 yielding which offers up 1018 horsepower and a top speed of 254 mph. Only two models were ever produced so good luck finding one even if you have that much coin to waste, uh, I mean spend.

The car was also highlighted by Jay Leno during a pretty fascinating episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. Also, Floyd Mayweather owned one at one point.

Lamborghini Veneno Roadster – $4.5 million

It seems almost crazy that Lamborghini hadn’t been on the list until now but it arrives in force. With only 9 units ever made, calling the Veneno Roaster a limited edition vehicle might even be misleading. The car delivers 750 horsepower and also can reach a top speed of 221 mph.

Editor’s Note: This post was originally published on March 29, 2016 and has been updated since then.