Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars.

The items subject to the drug recall

The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can be viewed in its entirety over here on Edge Pharma’s website. The vast majority of drugs at issue were distributed from June of 2021 through November of 2021.

Admittedly, the scope of the recall is seemingly overwhelming, especially because the drug products were available to medical facilities across the country. What’s more, the products that are part of the drug recall were also directly available to consumers. The mild piece of encouraging news is that the products in question are somewhat easy to identify. Specifically, the products all have Edge Pharma branding on the packaging.

Additionally, Edge Pharma is going all out to alert consumers about the recall. To this end, the company is notifying customers and medical facilities directly via email. The company is also issuing medical alerts via traditional media outlets and the FDA.

As a result of the above, any individual or institution with the products in question should throw them away immediately. Consumers can also return the products to Edge Pharma directly.

The risks at issue are quite jarring. The FDA notes that administering a drug that is not sterile when it’s supposed to can cause a variety of serious infections. In some cases, these infections can even be life-threatening.

Despite the gravity of the situation, there have been no reports of any adverse impact from the drugs.

How to contact the company

Consumers with any questions about the drug recall can contact the company directly via phone or email. The company’s phone number is 1-802-992-1178. The hotline is open from Monday through Friday and from 8 AM to 4 PM. If you prefer email, you can write the company at Recall@edgepharma.com.

And lastly, while we’re on the topic of drug recalls, there’s currently a recall for a top COVID-19 drug you should be aware of on the off chance you come down with the coronavirus.

Other recalls to be aware of

It’s fairly rare for a company to have a drug recall covering every medicine it makes. It’s not unprecedented, though. Be sure to check your medicine cabinets now. Of course, this also isn’t the only recall you need to be aware of.

There are several other recent recalls that our readers need to know about. Here are a few from our recent coverage: