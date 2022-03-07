If you take this popular supplement, it’s actually Viagra so stop now

Viagra is a popular drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. But you shouldn’t take it without a prescription. Like any drug, Viagra can have adverse effects. Moreover, it can be fatal when combined with other medications used to treat routine medical conditions. Similarly, you shouldn’t consume any foods and supplements that might contain the medication. Wonderful Honey is one such product, as it may contain sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra.

Wonderful Honey secretly contains Viagra

The Wonderful Honey isn’t part of a product recall at this time. But the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a public notification addressing the fact that Wonderful Honey secretly contains Viagra.

The agency advises consumers not to purchase Wonderful Honey, a product the manufacturer advertises as a sexual enhancement supplement online and in retail stores. An FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Wonderful Honey contains sildenafil, the active drug in Viagra.

The erectile dysfunction drug is an FDA-approved medicine that treats ED. But the FDA warning reminds buyers that Viagra is “restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed health care professional.”

The problem with consuming Wonderful Honey that contains traces of Viagra is that sildenafil can interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs like nitroglycerine. These are drugs that patients might take if they have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease.

The interaction between nitrates and sildenafil can lower blood pressure to dangerous levels, the FDA warns.

Here’s what Wonderful Honey packaging looks like:

What you should do

Again, this isn’t a full product recall at this time. But if you have Wonderful Honey at home, you should stop using it. You can try to get a refund or throw out the product. Also, you should avoid buying it even if you can still find it online and in stores.

If you suffer from erectile dysfunction, you should consult with a doctor so that you can treat the condition properly. That’s especially true if you also take meds for other medical conditions like the ones the FDA mentions in its warning.

Also, talk to your doctor if you’ve experienced any health issues after taking the Wonderful Honey supplement.

The Wonderful Honey incident isn’t the first time tests discovered that a food supplement contains traces of Viagra. You should always avoid buying products proven to contain undeclared drugs or substances that could cause serious adverse effects.

Finally, make sure you check the FDA notification in full at this link. That’s where you’ll find links for the agency’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program. If you’ve experienced adverse effects after taking Wonderful Honey, that’s where you’ll want to report them. You should of course still consult with your doctor as well.

You can read more about Viagra at this link.