If you bought this soup at Whole Foods, there’s a serious recall so don’t eat it

After the salad dressing recall from a few weeks ago, regular Whole Foods customers need to be aware of another problematic product. Bakkavor issued a recall for Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal, which might contain traces of Listeria monocytogenes.

The bacteria can cause potentially fatal illnesses in some groups of people, and it’s a common reason for food product recalls.

Red Lentil Dal recall

Bakkavor USA recently issued a voluntary recall for Red Lentil Dal sold at Whole Foods. According to the recall announcement posted on the FDA website, the action followed a different product recall.

Doux South Specialties informed Bakkavor on April 19th of a Pickled Curry Cauliflower recall. The Red Lentil Dal contains Pickled Curry Cauliflower from Doux South. That’s why the dal may be contaminated with Listeria.

Bakkavor has stopped the production and distribution of Whole Foods Red Lentil Dal with Pickled Curry Cauliflower. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Doux South are investigating the Listeria contamination.

Whole Foods shoppers who purchased Red Lentil Dal recently should look for UPC 1 95515 02394 8 on the product packaging. Moreover, these codes are part of the recall: USE BY 4/15/2022, USE BY 4/17/2022, USE BY 4/18/2022, USE BY 4/19/2022, USE BY 4/22/2022, USE BY 4/24/2022, USE BY 4/25/2022 & USE BY 4/26/2022.

Finally, Whole Foods Market sold the recalled product in the following states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, and WY.

If you live in any of those areas and shop at Whole Foods, make sure you don’t have this dal in your home.

The Listeria infection

Bakkavor says it has received no illness reports connected to the recalled Red Lentil Dal. However, the risk of infection remains, and Listeria can lead to serious illness.

The bacteria can cause various short-term symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. However, these symptoms are commonly seen in other infections. As a result, you’ll need testing to confirm the diagnosis.

Young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems are at risk of developing more severe illnesses. Also, the bacteria is a risk for pregnant women. It can cause significant complications, including miscarriages, stillbirths, and newborn infection.

What you should do

If you purchased Red Lentil Dal from Whole Foods, you should check your fridge and ensure that it isn’t from the recalled lots.

The company urges buyers not to continue consuming the product. They should return the product to a Whole Foods Market store instead. They’ll need a valid receipt, as the recall announcement explains.

Customers who experience troubling symptoms should check with their healthcare providers for advice.

Also, make sure you check out the Red Lentil Dal recall announcement at this link. It contains contact info for Bakkavor, as well as other FDA resources.