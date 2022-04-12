Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods.

A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.

Wheat and soy are both fairly common allergens, so it’s crucial that you read about this new recall if you shop at Whole Foods.

Whole Foods Caesar dressing recall

Van Law announced the recall of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing a few days ago. The announcement is available in full on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall website.

The company said the Whole Foods Caesar dressing in the recall contains soy and wheat, which are known allergens. An investigation revealed that a temporary breakdown in Van Law Food Product’s labeling and packaging processes caused resulted in mislabeling.

Customers who recently purchased the dressing from Whole Foods should check the packages for the following identifiers. The 12oz glass bottles have the UPC 99482-49028 and a “Best by date” of 11/17/22.

The company sold the Whole Foods Caesar dressing in various states. Customers should be aware of the Whole Foods dressing recall in Arkansas, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, New York, Texas, and New Hampshire.

Soy and wheat allergies

Van Law says it hasn’t received any reports of illness connected to the Whole Foods Caesar dressing from the recall. However, people suffering from allergies to soy and wheat are at risk of developing symptoms that can be life-threatening. Similarly, people with wheat sensitivities and those suffering from conditions like celiac disease might be at risk.

Soy allergies can lead to tingling in the mouth, hives, itching, scaly skin, swelling of the lips, throat, tongue and other body parts, wheezing, runny nose and difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, and skin redness.

Severe reactions lead to anaphylaxis, which can be fatal. Symptoms can include difficulty breathing after the throat swells. Also, allergic people might experience shock, a significant drop in blood pressure, rapid pulse, dizziness, lightheadedness, and/or loss of consciousness.

People who suffer from wheat allergies might experience similar symptoms, and some can develop anaphylaxis. The Mayo Clinic also advises people not to confuse an allergic reaction to wheat with celiac disease.

With celiac disease, it’s the gluten in wheat that can lead to an abnormal immune system reaction. Of course, people who have celiac disease should also be on the lookout for the Whole Foods Caesar salad dressing in the recall.

What you should do

Consumers who have purchased the Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing should discard the product. The company says you can seek a refund at the point of sale, as long as you have a receipt.

If you don’t suffer from soy and wheat allergies, you can still consume the product in the recall. However, friends and family might be at risk of a potentially life-threatening reaction if you serve them the dressing. The best thing to do would be to throw out the Whole Foods Caesar salad dressing in the recall.

If you think you’ve experienced any adverse effects after consuming the dressing, you should consider seeking medical help. Also, make sure you check out the full recall announcement where you’ll find contact information for Van Law. You’ll find it at this link.

