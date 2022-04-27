Urgent meat recall: 121,000 pounds of beef recalled, so check your fridge

Earlier this year, a company announced a massive ground beef recall after testing detected E. coli. That recall involved more than 28,000 pounds of potentially contaminated product. Fast-forward to April and Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced a significant ground beef recall for a similar reason.

The company recalled about 120,872 pounds of ground beef products as they might contain a specific strain of E. coli.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services ground beef recall

Samples of beef were contaminated with E. coli O103, which is different from the O157 strain that clinical laboratories search for. E. coli O103 is harder to identify, the recall press release explains. But, like Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O157:H7, O103 can still make people sick.

Lakeside announced the ground beef recall in partnership with the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Routine FSIS testing of imported products detected the presence of STEC O103.

The ground beef products in the Lakeside recall were produced between February 1st, 2022, and April 8th, 2022. They feature the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. There’s an extensive list of products in the recall, with a spreadsheet available at this link.

Furthermore, a second PDF file contains product labels that should help you identify the beef in the recall. We’ve only included a couple of these images here, but there are more in the document.

E.coli infections

The Lakeside ground beef recall announcement says there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions. But infection with any STEC strain can lead to symptoms 2-8 days after eating the contaminated products.

People who ingest STEC O103 can develop digestive symptoms, including diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some of them might experience a longer-lasting illness with more severe symptoms. Proper diagnosis will require a stool test.

Meanwhile, treatment involves vigorous rehydration and other supportive care. Most people will recover after a week, but some patients might develop more severe illnesses.

Infection with E. coli can lead to a kidney complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). It appears more commonly in children under 5 years old, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms can include easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. HUS will require immediate medical attention. However, STEC O103 doesn’t usually trigger HUS.

What should you do about this recall?

If you have Lakeside ground beef in your refrigerator or freezer, you should ensure that it’s not part of the recall. Do not eat any products that the FSIS documentation lists as potentially contaminated. You should throw away the meat or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You’ll also want to reach out to a doctor if you experience any unusual symptoms after eating the Lakeside ground beef.

Finally, make sure you read the full recall announcement. The press release, available at this link, contains contact information for the company and the FSIS. Moreover, it includes links to additional documents that cover all the ground beef in the recall. You’ll also find images of all the labels.