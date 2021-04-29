A new multi-state recall was just issued for rice cakes produced by Basic Grain Products, Inc. of Coldwater, Ohio. The company produces rice cakes that are sold under store brand names including Kroger and Stop & Shop. The recall is due to undeclared milk in the rice cakes. That might not seem like a very big deal, but if milk is included in the product and it’s not noted on the label, someone with a milk or dairy allergy might consume the food and suffer a serious or even life-threatening reaction.

The recall affects both Kroger Caramel Rice Cakes sold in Colorado, Indiana, and Kansas, as well as Stop & Shop Caramel Rice Cakes sold in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The packaging for these products does not mention that milk is an ingredient. According to the company, an “internal control system” reveals the undeclared milk and the company initiated the recall with the help of the FDA shortly thereafter.

The recall notice provides the following information regarding each of the recalled products. If you think you might have purchased these rice cakes, you can use this info to verify.

Kroger Caramel Rice Cakes, UPC 0 11110 35792 2, Best if Used By dates DEC1521 and DEC1621, shipped to retail distribution centers in CO, IN and KS. (photos provided below)

Stop & Shop Caramel Rice Cakes, UPC 6 88267 07615 2, Best Before date DEC1521, shipped to retail distribution centers in CT and PA. (photos provided below)

As far as what kind of effects the product may have on someone with a milk allergy, the recall notice does a pretty good job of explaining things.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.

Allergies are no joke. Milk might seem innocuous but anyone with a severe dairy allergy will tell you otherwise. Avoiding milk can be a struggle, and that’s why individuals that are allergic to milk, soy, nuts, or other common ingredients keep a close eye on product labels. When a product includes one of these known allergens without noting it on the label, it puts them at severe risk of an illness. The company notes that nobody has reported an illness from these recalled rice cakes so far, but that’s no reason to take this recall any less seriously.

The company is asking anyone that purchased the recalled products to either throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased. The company’s contact info is as follows: “Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Basic Grain Products’ customer service desk at recall@basicgrain.com, 1-888-386-2075 M-F, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST.”

