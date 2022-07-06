FDA issues urgent baby formula warning: This unapproved formula can harm your child

The massive Abbott recall that led to a massive baby formula crisis isn’t the only baby health warning parents should be aware of. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a health warning for a homemade baby formula that you can liken to a product recall. That’s because the manufacturer produced the baby formula without adhering to the FDA’s regulations and without any inspections. As a result, the firm making the product has promised to stop manufacturing and selling the product.

But buyers might still have Plug Heist Trap House baby formula in their homes. If you’re one of them, the FDA urges you not to use the product because it might be harmful to infants.

Plug Heist Trap House homemade baby formula

The FDA just issued an alert regarding Plug Heist Trap House homemade baby formula. The agency warns parents to stop using the formula immediately.

The company sold the product on a Facebook page called “Stephanie PlugHeist Payton.”

Moreover, the firm did not submit the required pre-market notification to the FDA. The agency also explains it did not inspect the facilities or evaluate the homemade baby formula for safety. Among other things, the product may lack the nutrients that are vital to the infant’s growth.

Finally, the FDA explains in its warning that products that evade FDA regulations might pose health risks to babies. The formula might be contaminated with harmful bacteria if proper testing is not performed.

The FDA conducted an investigation at the firm’s headquarters, which is actually just someone’s house. As a result, the company agreed to no longer manufacture and sell the product.

The agency also provided the image above, which describes the homemade baby formula in this recall-like action. This doesn’t appear to be a product label, but rather a promo image used on Facebook to sell the product.

What you should do

The FDA urges people who purchased the Plug Heist Trap House homemade baby formula to stop using it immediately and throw it away. It’s unclear if refunds are possible, as this isn’t a typical recall. If you purchased the product on Facebook, you already have a way to get in touch with the company and inquire about refunds.

The agency also advises parents and caregivers who are worried about their child’s health after using the product to seek help from a doctor.

Finally, make sure you read the FDA health alert in full by visiting this link.

As for the more extensive Abbott baby formula recall from earlier this year, you should be aware of a secondary recall tied to it.

Shoppers Drug Mart issued a recall of its own recently. The company accidentally sold four types of baby formula products from the Abbot recall. Read all about the Shoppers Drug Mart recall at this link.