Doctor Strange 2 promo confirms the Illuminati will be in the movie

I warned you just the other day that we’re in the endgame of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness marketing. Marvel might reveal some exciting details about the film in the coming days to convince MCU fans still on the fence about watching the movie to buy tickets. And it looks like Marvel is doing precisely that, with the newest Doctor Strange 2 promo confirming the existence of the Illuminati.

We’ve been talking about the Illuminati being in Multiverse of Madness for months, although Marvel never confirmed the rumors. Therefore, news that the Illuminati are in the movie won’t surprise those people who have been keeping up with plot leaks. But this is the first time someone in the film has actually mentioned the group by name. As always, we’ll remind you that big spoilers follow below.

With less than two weeks left until the Multiverse of Madness premiere, Marvel is sharing many TV ads to promote the movie. They contain new footage that Marvel didn’t include in previous trailers. And they deliver a few big revelations.

Over the weekend, we showed you a ScreenX promo that exposes the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) as the clear villain of the sequel. Marvel hinted that the beloved Avenger will be the film’s antagonist in previous Doctor Strange 2 promos. But that clip showed her fighting the sorcerers at Kamar-Taj.

A different ScreenX clip then confirmed that Professor X (Patrick Stewart) will be in a hoverchair similar to the ’90s animated series.

The new Doctor Strange 2 promo videos

But Marvel didn’t stop there. With ten days to go until the Doctor Strange 2 premiere, Marvel released additional promos on social media that are very revealing.

Open the door to a vast Multiverse. Experience Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets Now: https://t.co/VoGdr7T8HN pic.twitter.com/Iw7QwAg7KX — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 25, 2022

One of the clips features narration from The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), who might as well be one of the Multiverse of Madness cameos. But what’s more remarkable is the inclusion of the Living Tribunal in one of the scenes. It’s still unclear what that means in the grand scheme of things. But Marvel is making sure it has plenty of toys to play with in future MCU adventures.

More interesting is the second Doctor Strange 2 TV spot that Marvel released. It’s a 30-second promo that features a bunch of new scenes from the film. It’s here where Marvel confirms the Illuminati:

In 10 days…nothing will prepare you for the truth. 🤯



Experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/VoGdr7T8HN pic.twitter.com/v0LoVn5vCY — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 26, 2022

The Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) version that appeared in previous clips tells Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) that the Illuminati will see him. MCU fans who are unaware of the leaks might think this is the MCU Mordo, who is already at odds with Strange over the events in the first Doctor Strange movie.

But we know from a big Doctor Strange 2 leak that we’re looking at a Mordo variant from a different reality. This Mordo is Sorcerer Supreme in a world where Stephen Strange sacrificed himself to beat Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Who is in the Illuminati?

Mordo is part of the Illuminati, the same leak said. And the Doctor Strange 2 promo confirms that. Mordo is introducing Stephen to the rest of the team. And we know from the trailers that Professor X is in the same room where Strange is about to be judged.

Therefore, Mordo and Professor X are part of the Illuminati team, which is supposedly keeping the multiverse safe. The trailer also showed us a Captain Marvel variant who will fight Wanda.

Then, a Multiverse of Madness poster confirmed that Captain Carter will be in the film. That’s a superhero from What If…?. Therefore, she’s from a different reality. So if Captain Carter appears in Doctor Strange 2, she has to be a part of the Illuminati.

Finally, the big Doctor Strange 2 plot leak said that Balder the Brave might be in the team.

Separately, leaks that appeared online after the reshoots claimed that Mister Fantastic will also be an Illuminati in the film.

Then there are the Ultron drones seen in this clip shoving Strange through the doors of the Illuminati court. This implies that a variant of Iron Man is responsible for building this reality’s Ultron program. Whether we’ll see an Iron Man variant in the film, he’s surely helping these Illuminati keep reality in check.

