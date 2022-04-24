Doctor Strange 2 ScreenX trailer has a massive Scarlett Witch revelation

The most exciting Marvel movie of the year is approaching fast, which means we’re in the final days of marketing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel wants to make the most of the opening weekend. Therefore, we’ll see plenty of additional clips for the rest of the marketing window. The latest videos pertain to a specific type of theatrical experience. And it so happens that the Doctor Strange 2 ScreenX trailers reveal a few exciting details, including a big Scarlet Witch reveal.

Mind you, big spoilers follow below.

What is the ScreenX experience?

You might have encountered the more expensive ScreenX tickets for various movies in cinemas near you, and you should know that Doctor Strange 2 will be available in this format across various markets. ScreenX is a unique theater experience that extends the movie projection to the theater walls.

You get a 270° experience of the movie, which might be more immersive than the standard projection. It can also be confusing and annoying. Mileage may vary depending on the viewer.

Cinemas that support ScreenX experiences are already promoting Doctor Strange 2, and it’s thanks to these special trailers that we can give you a preview of a massive scene in the movie. We saw bits and pieces of the scene in the regular trailers and TV spots that Marvel released so far.

It’s the Kamar-Taj battle that Marvel teased from the first trailer.

All the important characters in Doctor Strange 2 will be in that scene, and the screenshots you see in this post are all from that moment. We have Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Rintrah.

Marvel’s misleading trailers

Marvel never showed a full version of the scene, looking to confuse the audience.

An incredibly dangerous foe is about to attack Kamar-Taj. That’s why everyone is there. All the sorcerers will have to work together to defeat the big enemy. And Marvel sneakily implies that we’re looking at some sort of “Avengers Assemble” moment.

We warned you in previous Multiverse of Madness coverage that it’s not what it looks like. Wanda isn’t there to help Doctor Strange & Co. She’s there to storm the castle. And that’s where the new Doctor Strange 2 Screen X trailer comes in handy.

The 4-second scene below is part of a bigger trailer for Doctor Strange 2 that played in ScreenX format in Korea. You’ll recognize elements of this scene because Marvel has shown them before. But this is the first time that the scene is cut in such a way that it actually reflects reality.

Wanda is in full Scarlet Witch battle gear as she attacks the Kamar-Taj, inflicting massive damage in the process. Even Strange is hurt, likely after an initial duel with Wanda.

The witch hurls down balls of fire as the other sorcerers try to contain her. Meanwhile, America Chavez is hiding in the Kamar-Taj buildings.

The big Doctor Strange 2 Scarlet Witch reveal

We know from that big Doctor Strange 2 leak that the focus of the Kamar-Taj battle is Chavez. Wanda wants to grab her and use her multiverse-hopping power to save her children.

This is probably when Doctor Strange and Chavez will move to different realities, while Wanda defeats the wizards guarding Kamar-Taj.

We don’t have the full Doctor Strange 2 ScreenX trailer, so we don’t know what else it might have revealed. But we do know from the regular trailers that Wanda will get into the Kamar-Taj.

She’ll also capture Wong in the process, and the two of them might have to battle some sort of monsters together. But it won’t be because they’re on the same side of the argument.

If you were still doubting it, the ScreenX clip above makes it clear that Scarlet Witch will become a massive MCU villain in Doctor Strange 2. The previous trailers and TV spots teased this development. But we only saw what appeared to be a Wanda variant fighting a Captain Marvel variant.

The ScreenX trailer tells us that the MCU’s Scarlet Witch is about to turn evil. And that’s just one of the exciting elements of Multiverse of Madness. The movie opens on May 6th, at which point we’ll see exactly how evil Wanda can get.

