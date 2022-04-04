New Doctor Strange 2 clip has a misleading Avengers teaser

Marvel released a brand new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness clip over the weekend to announce that ticket preorders start on April 6th, just as rumored. It’s not the third trailer that you’ve been waiting for. But, at 30 seconds long, the new Doctor Strange 2 teaser has plenty of additional scenes. It’s enough to tease an exciting new Avengers team, too.

However, the new TV spot is more misleading than fans would like. Before explaining what it all means, you should know that big Multiverse of Madness spoilers might follow below.

We know from previous Doctor Strange 2 trailers and promos that we’ll have at least three Avengers from the MCU in the movie. That’s Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), and Wong (Benedict Wong).

Then there’s also America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a teenaged superhero who will probably be a part of an Avengers team-up in the future.

Who is the main villain in Doctor Strange 2?

What makes Doctor Strange 2 so exciting is that we’ll see a bunch of other superheroes in the film from different realities. These can be Avengers or other potential teams. We already know from the Super Bowl trailer that Professor X (Patrick Stewart) will be in the movie, likely leading the Illuminati.

The second trailer also teases the presence of an Iron Man variant from the universe where the Illuminati exist. But we don’t see him. It’s actually Captain Marvel in those scenes, and we have a better look at her in the new clip. This will likely be the Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) version of Captain Marvel rather than Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers.

Finally, the Doctor Strange 2 poster released alongside the second trailer teases another Avengers team member. That’s Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) coming from a different dimension.

But don’t expect all these superheroes to fight on the same team. And that’s where some Marvel fans will take issue with the movie. It’s because Wanda will be one of the big villains of Doctor Strange 2.

We do expect her to be acting under the influence of the Darkhold. And Wanda will surely somehow redeem herself by the end of Multiverse of Madness. But she will be a villain who fights Strange, Wong, and other Avengers.

The misleading Avengers team

The new Doctor Strange 2 clip that was just released might make you think otherwise. You’ll see Wanda and Doctor Strange talk about the Avengers, and you’ll see it as exciting news. The sorcerer seems to be getting some of the band back together. And he wants an Avenger by his side, even one who has fallen from grace after the events in WandaVision.

The latter part is something we can only assume for the time being, but it’s based on Strange’s lunchbox comment. Wanda brushes him off quickly, telling him that there are other Avengers.

Later in the clip, we see new demons that Wong and Wanda have to fight. They appear to be in the same room, but that’s not enough to prove Wanda and Wong are on the same side. We also see Wong and Strange together with other wizards at Kamar-Taj.

All this action signals that the Earth’s main Avengers in Doctor Strange 2 will be teaming up to fight the forces of darkness. But according to a big plot leak that the Super Bowl trailer seemed to confirm, that’s not going to be the case.

Sure, Marvel conducted extensive reshoots. And the studio just did more reshoots involving Doctor Strange. But Wanda is still an antagonist. She’s a villain that will do a few horrible things in the movie, so this clip is very misleading.

Doctor Strange 2 ticket preorders

While the Avengers angle is undoubtedly meant to misdirect fans, the new Doctor Strange 2 trailer does include a few exciting details. Like I said before, tickets do go on sale on April 6th online, almost exactly a month ahead of the film’s release date of May 4th, 2022.

Also, the TV spot gives us a better look at Captain Marvel as she comes to the rescue. It’s the moment from the Super Bowl trailer that leads to the Captain Marvel vs. Wanda fight.

Check out the full clip below.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.