Doctor Strange 2 tickets might go on sale April 6th

Spider-Man: No Way Home made $1.885 billion at the box office, setting the first big record since the pandemic began. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Marvel’s next big MCU release, set to be released in theaters on May 6th. This multiverse movie is even more ambitious than No Way Home. Given all the hype around the sequel, it’s expected to do very well at the box office. And if this new Doctor Strange 2 leak is accurate, ticket sales will start on April 6th, a full month before the opening weekend.

Before you read any further, we’ll warn you that some Multiverse of Madness spoilers might follow below.

A recent leak gave us the purported Doctor Strange 2 runtime. The movie is 2 hours and 28 minutes long if that information is accurate. That would make Multiverse of Madness one of the top five longest movies in MCU history.

Here’s how to watch all the Marvel movies in order if you want to catch up ahead of the premiere.

As I already explained, that rumored runtime is a great spoiler for the movie. It indicates that the story is quite ample and that Marvel will spend a lot of time making sense of the multiverse. And of the amazing cameos that we expect in the sequel. I also said that the runtime leak might soon be confirmed, as Doctor Strange 2 tickets should go on sale online soon enough.

When will Doctor Strange 2 tickets go on sale?

We have no official confirmation from Marvel about the exact release date for Doctor Strange 2 tickets. But, unsurprisingly, a leak may give us the answer. Apparently, it’s April 6th for the US and several other markets.

Hearing Tix on sale in the USA from 6 April, a month before release. Will be a similar date in other places like LATAM, ANZ, UK. #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/v504uvcjfG — Jatinder (@meJat32) March 25, 2022

If true, this will give Marvel an entire month to convince buyers to purchase tickets for opening weekend. For No Way Home, the online sales window was narrower. Sony and Marvel started selling tickets online on November 29th, less than three weeks ahead of the December 17th release date.

Should Marvel and its partners start selling Doctor Strange 2 tickets online on April 6th, then we can expect more Multiverse of Madness footage soon. It’s unclear whether the final trailer for the film will drop when the tickets go on sale. But Marvel will certainly want to give fans another taste of Doctor Strange 2 in an effort to convince more fans press that “buy” button.

We’ll point out that Sony and Marvel announced No Way Home ticket sales alongside the release of the film’s final trailer. The clip dropped on November 16th, two weeks before online sales started. Interestingly, that was a month before the film’s premiere.

We won’t have to wait too long to see whether that April 6th release date pans out. Not to mention that we continue to see Doctor Strange 2 leaks from reliable sources on a regular basis.

