Doctor Strange 2 leak teases the multiverse cameo we all want to see

We’re six weeks away from the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere, but we’re still getting a constant stream of rumors about the sequel. The cameo surprises Marvel reportedly included in the movie usually appear in all sorts of leaks. As with other MCU spoilers, most Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors can’t be confirmed at this time. But we have another reason to believe that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) — the multiverse cameo fans want to see in Doctor Strange 2 — will appear in the film.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the God of Mischief will appear in Multiverse of Madness. And, after Loki, it makes sense to assume that Loki and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will intersect once again. Therefore, having Loki in Doctor Strange 2 isn’t a total surprise. But before we can discuss the rumors, we’ll warn you that big spoilers might follow.

Is Loki in Doctor Strange 2?

Some speculate the multiverse started unraveling in WandaVision. Others might think it began with the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home that Strange ultimately thwarted. And some might think that Multiverse of Madness will unleash the multiverse in earnest. There’s even a case for Endgame messing with the multiverse to save the primary reality.

But that’s looking at events from within the MCU. All those points can be valid, depending on the vantage point.

The truth, however, is that the developments in Loki make all those things possible. When Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills that Kang (Jonathan Majors) variant, the TVA stops controlling the MCU timeline. This allows alternate realities to branch off and turn into parallel universes. And it allows the MCU multiverse to interact with other multiverses out there.

Moreover, Kang’s death immediately makes possible all the multiverse issues we’ve witnessed. They happen all at once, immediately. At least when looking at them from a place that’s out of time, like Kang’s castle.

Loki is directly responsible for what happened with the multiverse, even if Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is yet to figure it out. He might not have killed He Who Remains, but he failed to prevent it.

With that in mind, having a Loki cameo in Doctor Strange 2 is logical. We could see any other Loki variant in the movie, not the one from the Loki TV show. But that would make little sense for the MCU continuity.

The new cameo rumor

Loki appearing in Doctor Strange 2 is the kind of rumor we’ve seen repeatedly. It was back in late November that we showed you an IMDB listing that claimed Loki, Sylvie, and Mobius (Owen Wilson) will all cameo in Multiverse of Madness.

People with access to the Doctor Strange 2 page could include misleading information. But the Loki, Sylvie, and Mobius roles appeared in that list back in September. And they’re still there. Marvel could have cleaned up the page since then.

This brings us to the newest indication that Loki might appear in Doctor Strange 2. It comes in the form of an unexpected disclosure from German actor Peter Lontzek who voices Loki for the Marvel projects that are available in the country.

The actor said in a TikTok interview that he’s working on a Marvel movie that he’s not supposed to talk about. Considering that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th, it makes a lot of sense to assume that Loki is in it.

We will point out that Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters a couple of months after Doctor Strange 2. That’s one other place where Loki might appear. But there would be no reason for Sylvie and Mobius to be in it. Also, given the big multiverse theme of Phase 4, Doctor Strange 2 still feels like the better destination for Loki after the Loki TV show.

That is just speculation based on a seemingly innocent remark. While we wait for Doctor Strange 2 to hit theaters, you can catch up to the events in Loki over on Disney Plus.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.