Leaks say several exciting Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors are fake

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released next week. So if you hate spoilers, now’s the time to avoid Marvel news and social media. Marvel is in the endgame of promoting Multiverse of Madness, so it might reveal some exciting gems about the film. Not to mention that the reviews will come soon and the leaks that go with them. Then we have the last-minute cast rumors about the film, like some recent ones that claim not all the exciting Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks we’ve seen are accurate.

The sequel should still deliver plenty of exciting cameos. But unlike Spider-Man: No Way Home, you won’t know for certain who will show up alongside Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) &. Co until you see the movie.

We’ll warn you one last time that Multiverse of Madness spoilers follow below, so stop here unless you’re willing to spoil the surprise.

The big No Way Home cast surprises appeared in countless rumors before the film’s release. Those rumors all said that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be in the movie. Similarly, they claimed Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock would show up in the film, and Tom Hardy’s Venom might appear in the post-credits.

It’s as if Sony didn’t care if people knew those big plot spoilers.

But Marvel has been more careful when it comes to Doctor Strange 2 cast leaks. Not only that, but the studio had to do tons of reshoots late last year. The point of filming all the additional scenes was supposedly to fix plot holes, but also to add numerous cameos.

Who is in the Doctor Strange 2 cast?

As a result of all the reshoots, we have no way to confirm some of the wild Doctor Strange 2 cast rumors. And we have no idea if Marvel kept all of the cameos that preceded the reshoots.

That’s actually an excellent development for the Multiverse of Madness rumors. Fans who love spoilers will have a general idea of who might appear in the film if they’ve followed all the leaks and rumors. But they won’t be certain. That means they can still be surprised. And those who avoid spoilers at all costs will surely be blown away by the cast when the movie hits theaters next week.

What we do know for sure is that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) all appear in the movie.

Then the trailers revealed two of the big cast surprises. Patrick Stewart will play Professor X, and the movie will feature a Captain Marvel variant. Doctor Strange 2 rumors say Lashana Lynch will play her. Also, Marvel’s official posters revealed Captain Carter will be in the film, with Hayley Atwell likely to play that role.

Finally, there’s Bruce Campbell, Sam Raimi’s good friend, who routinely appears in Raimi’s movies. He already confirmed shooting scenes for the sequel without revealing his character.

The Multiverse of Madness cameos that might not happen

Some of these actors who cameo will play variants of their characters from the multiverse. We know from the trailers that we’ll see at least three Strange variants and a couple of Wandas. These can count as multiverse cameos, but we’re still getting the same MCU actors.

Then there’s a vast collection of Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors detailing the possible cast surprises. And they all make sense, considering this is a multiverse movie. Marvel can throw just about anybody in a film like this if it makes sense for the story.

We’ve covered most of the Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors that appeared in the past few years, so it’s now time to look at a few cameo denials.

Here’s what I heard, No Deadpool, No Tom Cruise, No Iron-Man, No Balder, No Magneto, No Hulk, No Ghost Rider, No Cyclops and no Spider-Man. — Edwin (@EdwinSRP) April 25, 2022

According to a leaker, some of the most exciting Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors won’t happen. Deadpool, Iron Man, Balder, Magneto, Hulk, Ghost Rider, Cyclops, and Spider-Man won’t appear in the movie.

Furthermore, the leaker says Tom Cruise is not in the film at all. Many of the previous leaks said that Cruise might play an Iron Man variant in Multiverse of Madness.

That said, the leaker still expects 10 to 15 big cameos in Doctor Strange 2.

Addressing Doctor Strange 2 cast rumors, KC Walsh said that Tom Cruise will have “zero” minutes in the movie.

It’s also important to remember that Multiverse of Madness is a Doctor Strange story above all else. Even if we do see some of the cameos mentioned above, they’ll probably be brief and restricted to the realities that Strange, Chavez, and Wanda hop through.

Thankfully, we’ll know everything about the Doctor Strange 2 cast soon. The movie opens in theaters on May 6th.

