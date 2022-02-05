Chicken salad recall issued over dangerous bacteria contamination

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can contaminate all types of foods. Once it shows up in routine testing, products are recalled from stores if the manufacturer still sells them. That’s what would’ve happened with Simply Fresh Market chicken salad because it was found to contain bacteria traces. But the product is no longer available to purchase, so an official recall isn’t needed.

Even still, The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for the contaminated products. Customers who still have Simply Fresh Market chicken salad at home should avoid eating it.

The Simply Fresh Market chicken salad health alert

The FSIS issued the public health alert a few days ago, warning people to avoid the ready-to-eat Simply Fresh Market chicken salad.

The chicken salad comes with apples and walnuts, and the company produced it on January 17th. The product came in 8-oz and 16-oz deli-hinged containers. You’ll recognize it by the “simply fresh MARKET CHICKEN SALAD Apples & Walnuts” branding, as seen below. Also, look for a sell-by date of January 25th on the container.

The chicken salad in the health alert has the establishment number “EST. P47170” in the USDA mark of inspection. The product was available for sale in three local markets in Atalanta, GA. The announcement says routine product sampling returned positive results for Listeria. As a result, the company contacted the FSIS.

Listeria infection symptoms

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions following the consumption of this chicken salad type. But eating potentially contaminated products like the Simply Fresh Market chicken salad might lead to an illness called listeriosis.

Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. Diarrhea and other gastrointestinal issues can precede those symptoms.

Listeria infection can lead to serious illness in specific categories of people, including older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. Listeriosis can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, or premature deliveries. It can be fatal to newborns, older adults, and people suffering from issues impacting their immune systems.

The FSIS also notes that people who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care. That’s why the Simply Fresh Market chicken salad health alert is so important even though the product is no longer sold in stores.

What you should do

You can no longer buy the Simply Fresh Market chicken salad in stores. And most people have likely consumed the supply they had at home by now. But if you still have leftovers in your fridge or freezer, you should throw them away or return the containers to the place of purchase.

If you suspect adverse reactions after eating the chicken salad, you should contact a medical professional.

Finally, check the full Simply Fresh Market chicken salad health alert for more information. The press release includes all the USDA contact information you might need.