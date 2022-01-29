17 different sandwiches and burgers were recalled – here’s what you should avoid

If you’ve purchased sandwiches, burgers, or other products from HQ Fine Foods, you should check your fridge right now. The company issued a recall for 17 different sandwiches and burgers after discovering potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The packages have “best before” dates running through February 22nd, which means you might still have stock from the various brands in the recall. In light of the seriousness of potential Listeria infection, you should definitely avoid eating them.

The HQ Fine Foods sandwiches recall

HQ Fine Foods recalled sandwiches and burgers from the Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. and Quality fast foods brands, as you’ll see in what follows below. According to FoodSafetyNews, testing from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) triggered the recall. The official announcement is also available on the Canadian portal for recalls and safety alerts.

The sandwiches were sold nationwide in Canada, so buyers in the country will be primarily impacted. If you routinely travel to Canada and shop there for goods, you should also pay attention to the recall.

Here are all the sandwiches in the HQ Find Foods recall:

Recalled Hygaard Fine Foods sandwiches

Cheeseburger – 165 g UPC: 0 58578 37433 7; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Double Double Bacon Cheeseburger – 298 g UPC: 0 58578 37436 8; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Super Donair – 245 g UPC: 0 65504 49307 9; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

¼ Pound Bacon & Mozza Burger – 260 g UPC: 0 65504 49414 4; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Mini Pizza Sub – 140 g UPC: 0 65504 49305 5; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 02

Recalled Quality fast foods sandwiches

Ham and Cheese Sandwich on White – 142 g UPC: 0 58578 37914 1; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Roast Beef and Cheese Sandwich on White – 142 g UPC: 0 58578 37916 5; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

¼ lb Cheese Burger – 2 pack – 225 g x 2 UPC: 0 58578 36601 1; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Spicy Beef Donair – 3 pack – 125 g x 3 UPC: 0 58578 36602 8; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Spicy Beef Donair – 135 g UPC: 0 58578 17962 8; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Super Donair – 240 g UPC: 0 58578 37303 3; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Egg Salad Sandwich on White – 122 g UPC: 0 58578 37912 7; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Chicken Salad Sandwich on White – 130 g UPC: 0 58578 37913 4; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Turkey and Swiss Sandwich on White – 137 g UPC: 0 58578 37915 8; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Ham and Cheese on Flax and Quinoa – 160 g UPC: 0 58578 37917 2; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Turkey Bacon Sandwich on Stone Milled Wheat – 158 g UPC: 0 58578 37918 9; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Beef and Cheese Sandwich on 14 Grain – 156 g UPC: 0 58578 37919 6; All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Listeria symptoms

The HQ Fine Foods recall says there have been no reports of illness following the consumption of any of the sandwiches listed above. However, the risk of infection remains as long as buyers continue storing the products above in their fridge or freezers.

The bacteria can survive refrigeration. As a result, any products from the recalled lots should be discarded.

An infection with Listeria can lead to various symptoms that might mimic other illnesses. That can be problematic, especially during the COVID pandemic or flu season. The list includes vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle ache, severe headache, and neck stiffness.

Symptoms generally appear within a few days after consuming contaminated products like the sandwiches in this recall. But it can take up to 30 days for the first symptoms to appear. A blood test will be required to confirm a listeria infection.

While most people will recover without treatment, some categories of people might be at risk of developing severe illness. The elderly, people with compromised immune systems, and pregnant women are examples.

For pregnant women, an infection can lead to premature deliveries, infection of the newborn, and stillbirths.

What you should do

If you have any of the sandwiches on the lists above, you should stop eating them right now. The company advises customers to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

If you think you’ve experienced symptoms that might indicate an infection with Listeria, you should contact your doctor.

The official sandwich recall announcement is available at this link.