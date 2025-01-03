Apple Fitness+ launches major update with new programs, Strava collab, more

To kick off 2025 with the right foot, Apple Fitness+ announced its annual major update. The service now offers new programs for strength training, pickleball, yoga, and breathing meditation and has a new collaboration with Strava.

To give users more ways to stay active and mindful in 2025, Apple Fitness+ introduces a progressive strength training program designed to take the guesswork out of putting together the perfect routine, along with a conditioning program for pickleball.

A new workshop-style yoga program helps users improve their skills with popular peak poses, while a breath meditation program supports managing stress, boosting energy, and enhancing focus.

Another popular program, the Artist Spotlights series, is back with music’s biggest stars, including Janet Jackson, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, and Kendrick Lamar, while new Time to Walk episodes feature Adam Scott, Rita Ora, Daddy Yankee, Tiffany Haddish, and others. Alex Wong, celebrated choreographer and dancer, leads an exclusive dance workout takeover.

“Fitness+ is designed to support everyone’s unique fitness and wellness journey, providing welcoming and motivating workouts, meditations, and programs that make it easy to stay active and mindful,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. “From workouts that can boost power and precision for pickleball, to breath meditations that help relieve stress, along with Artist Spotlight sessions featuring iconic hits, and an exciting collaboration with Strava, Fitness+ has something to inspire, motivate, and help everyone feel their best in 2025.”

Besides these changes, Apple Fitness+ is partnering with Strava for better integration between the two apps. When Fitness+ subscribers share a workout with Strave, the app will now display rich details, including the episode image, episode number, music genre, trainer name, and metrics.

New and existing Strava subscribers can also redeem up to three months of Fitness+ at no cost and take advantage of the largest library of 4K Ultra High Definition fitness and wellness content in the world, with over 6,500 workouts and meditations across 12 workout types to support their training. Additionally, celebrated athletes from the Strava community will join the Fitness+ trainer team as special guests in workouts throughout the year.

Wrap up

The new content will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV starting Monday, January 6. With Apple Watch, users can supercharge their experience and add a layer of extra motivation with real-time metrics to track progress.

Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service available for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. It can be shared with up to five other family members. Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage.

The service is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.