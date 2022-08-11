32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks

Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Lyons has now updated its recall to add many additional products. The updated list only has 32 new UPCs, but Lyons added hundreds of new lot codes and best-by dates to the UPCs it listed in the original recall.
On top of that, Lyons also identified another bacteria in the drinks, Clostridium botulinum.
Updated Lyons Magnus Recall
Lyons issued a new press release on Thursday to announce the updated recall. You’ll find it on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) site — see this link.
The company explains it added the new brands, UPCs, lot codes, and best-by dates to the list of recalled products following continued collaboration with the FDA. You’ll find the complete list of Lyons products that are unsafe to consume at the end of this post.
Of note, the list does not include any products for infants.
Lyons further explains it issued the recall due to the potential presence of microbes in its beverages. Potential contaminents include Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.
The company says customers should not drink any of the beverages in the recall, even if they do not look or smell bad.
Lyons explained that root cause analysis shows the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
The Lyons beverages in the recall come in various formats with different brand names. You can see some of them in the images in this article. The table below includes all flavors and identifying information, so you can see all the different products that are affected.
The lot code and best by date should appear on the top of the carton for individual products. They’ll be on the side for multi-carton cases.
Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum infections
An infection with Cronobacter is rare, Lyons explains in the recall announcement. Symptoms might include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. People who are immunocompromised and other vulnerable people might be more susceptible to infection.
Meanwhile, Clostridium might cause a severe form of food poisoning. Symptoms can appear within six hours after eating or drinking contaminated products. But they can also appear up to two weeks later.
Symptoms include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Moreover, botulism poisoning can lead to respiratory paralysis and even death. Mechanical ventilation may be needed to keep patients alive in severe cases.
The initial Lyons recall announcement said there were no reports of illness or complaints related to the initial list of products. The new press release does not mention any adverse reactions consumers might have experienced.
What you should do
If you have any of the Lyons products in the recall, you should stop drinking the beverages. Instead, dispose of the drinks or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
Anyone worried about health issues resulting from the consumption of the Lyons drinks should check with their doctor.
Also, you should read the press release at this link. It contains contact information for Lyons and the FDA, as well as additional images of the contaminated beverages. Unlike the original announcement, the new one includes color photos rather than black and white.
Finally, you should check the full list of products in the recall against the Lyons beverages you might have in your pantry or refrigerator.
Full list of drinks from the Lyons Magnus recall
When comparing your Lyons drinks against the information in the table, you should search by UPC to determine whether or not the beverages you purchased are part of the recall.
Lyons provided the following list of recalled drinks. All new brands, UPCs, lot codes, and best-by dates that were added to the recall appear in bold.
|Brand
|Description
|UPC Carton
|UPC Case (If Sold in Cases)
|Lot Code
|Best By Date
|Lyons Barista Style
|Sweet Cream Frappé Base
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100893
|10045796100890
|5131
|08/08/2022
|6131
|08/09/2022
|Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101654
|10045796101651
|0302
|10/27/2022
|0531
|09/12/2022
|0602
|11/26/2022
|1231
|08/14/2022
|1302
|10/28/2022
|1602
|11/27/2022
|2231
|08/15/2022
|2302
|10/29/2022
|2602
|11/28/2022
|3102
|10/10/2022
|3231
|08/16/2022
|3602
|11/29/2022
|4102
|10/11/2022
|4602
|11/30/2022
|5602
|12/01/2022
|9431
|09/11/2022
|9502
|11/25/2022
|2012
|01/07/2023
|3012
|01/08/2023
|3712
|03/19/2023
|4012
|01/09/2023
|5012
|01/10/2023
|5712
|03/21/2023
|Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101791
|10045796101798
|1531
|09/13/2022
|2531
|09/14/2022
|3231
|08/16/2022
|4231
|08/17/2022
|5102
|10/12/2022
|6102
|10/13/2022
|7102
|10/14/2022
|1612
|03/07/2023
|2612
|03/08/2023
|2712
|03/18/2023
|3612
|03/09/2023
|8412
|02/22/2023
|Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101807
|10045796101804
|0231
|08/13/2022
|0902
|12/26/2022
|1102
|10/08/2022
|1231
|08/14/2022
|2102
|10/09/2022
|4331
|08/27/2022
|4402
|11/10/2022
|5202
|10/22/2022
|5331
|08/28/2022
|5402
|11/11/2022
|6202
|10/23/2022
|6402
|11/12/2022
|7202
|10/24/2022
|7402
|11/13/2022
|8402
|11/14/2022
|8802
|12/24/2022
|9402
|11/15/2022
|9431
|09/11/2022
|9802
|12/25/2022
|0612
|03/06/2023
|2212
|01/27/2023
|3212
|01/28/2023
|4212
|01/29/2023
|6412
|02/20/2023
|7412
|02/21/2023
|Soy Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101814
|10045796101811
|6331
|08/29/2022
|7331
|08/30/2022
|9202
|10/26/2022
|Lyons Ready Care
|No Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100473
|10045796100470
|6602
|12/02/2022
|7502
|11/23/2022
|7602
|12/03/2022
|8502
|11/24/2022
|Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla
24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons
|045796100800
|10045796100807
|5221
|08/08/2022
|6221
|08/09/2022
|Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate
24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons
|045796100817
|10045796100814
|6221
|08/09/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|045796100435
|10045796100432
|0502
|09/17/2022
|2202
|08/20/2022
|3202
|08/21/2022
|7202
|08/25/2022
|8202
|08/26/2022
|8402
|09/15/2022
|9402
|09/16/2022
|3712
|01/18/2023
|4712
|01/19/2023
|5212
|12/01/2022
|5712
|01/20/2023
|8512
|01/03/2023
|8902
|11/04/2022
|9902
|11/05/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|045796100442
|10045796100449
|0102
|08/08/2022
|4102
|08/12/2022
|5102
|08/13/2022
|6402
|09/13/2022
|7402
|09/14/2022
|8202
|08/26/2022
|0012
|11/06/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100459
|10045796100456
|0102
|08/08/2022
|1402
|09/08/2022
|3402
|09/10/2022
|4402
|09/11/2022
|5702
|10/12/2022
|3512
|12/29/2022
|4512
|12/30/2022
|7902
|11/03/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100466
|10045796100463
|1702
|10/08/2022
|4512
|12/30/2022
|5512
|12/31/2022
|5902
|11/01/2022
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100497
|10045796100494
|6702
|12/12/2022
|8302
|11/04/2022
|1412
|02/15/2023
|6312
|02/10/2023
|9312
|02/13/2023
|9902
|01/04/2023
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100503
|10045796100500
|9302
|11/05/2022
|8212
|02/02/2023
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100916
|10045796100913
|3302
|10/30/2022
|4002
|10/01/2022
|4302
|10/31/2022
|5002
|10/02/2022
|5312
|02/09/2023
|6312
|02/10/2023
|6512
|03/02/2023
|7512
|03/03/2023
|8512
|03/04/2023
|8902
|01/03/2023
|9902
|01/04/2023
|Cafe Grumpy
|758524059089
|00758524059003
|4211
|08/27/2022
|Ready to Drink Cold Brew Coffee
4ct/11 fl oz cartons
|5211
|08/28/2022
|Tone It Up
|Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate
4ct/11 fl oz cartons
|810745031944
|00810745032354
|0321
|08/18/2022
|1321
|08/19/2022
|Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla
4ct/11 fl oz cartons
|810745031777
|00810745032361
|0321
|08/18/2022
|Uproot
|Oatmilk Organic Oats
18ct/8 fl oz cartons
|860002915432
|10860002915439
|8502
|02/22/2023
|Peamilk Chocolate
18ct/8 fl oz cartons
|860002915449
|10860002915446
|8502
|02/22/2023
|9502
|02/23/2023
|Organic Valley
|Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Chocolate Milk
12ct/8 fl oz cartons
|093966008388
|00093966008548
|4302
|11/30/2022
|7331
|09/29/2022
|8331
|09/30/2022
|Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Milk
12ct/8 fl oz cartons
|093966008371
|00093966008524
|2302
|10/29/2022
|3531
|09/15/2022
|2531
|09/14/2022
|3302
|10/30/2022
|4002
|10/01/2022
|4302
|10/31/2022
|Organic Whole Milk
12ct/8 fl oz cartons
|093966008180
|00093966008531
|3702
|09/10/2022
|4702
|09/11/2022
|5702
|09/12/2022
|Sated
|Complete Keto Meal Shake Chocolate Flavor
12ct/11 fl oz cartons
|857227007295
|00857227007219
|8331
|12/04/2022
|Aloha
|Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096122354
|10842096142359
|0702
|05/05/2023
|1702
|05/06/2023
|3221
|10/05/2022
|4221
|10/06/2022
|5431
|02/04/2023
|6431
|02/05/2023
|6821
|12/07/2022
|8312
|07/12/2023
|9312
|07/13/2023
|Coconut Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096122378
|10842096142373
|1302
|03/27/2023
|2221
|10/04/2022
|5431
|02/04/2023
|5821
|12/06/2022
|7312
|07/11/2023
|Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096122347
|10842096142342
|0702
|05/05/2023
|1221
|10/03/2022
|2221
|10/04/2022
|4821
|12/05/2022
|5821
|12/06/2022
|8811
|08/31/2022
|7312
|07/11/2023
|Iced Coffee Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096122385
|10842096142380
|1702
|05/11/2023
|8821
|12/14/2022
|9821
|12/15/2022
|0412
|07/19/2023
|9312
|07/18/2023
|Rejuvenate
|Muscle Health+ Vanilla
4ct/11 fl oz cartons
|629046504022
|629046564026
|0011
|10/02/2022
|0021
|01/10/2023
|1011
|10/03/2022
|1021
|01/11/2023
|3602
|08/26/2023
|4602
|08/27/2023
|5602
|08/28/2023
|6602
|08/29/2023
|6911
|01/06/2023
|7111
|10/19/2022
|7911
|01/07/2023
|8111
|10/20/2022
|8911
|01/08/2023
|9111
|10/21/2022
|9901
|10/01/2022
|9911
|01/09/2023
|Muscle Health+ Chocolate
4ct/11 fl oz cartons
|629046504015
|629046564019
|1021
|01/11/2023
|1901
|09/23/2022
|2021
|01/12/2023
|2901
|09/24/2022
|3021
|01/13/2023
|3901
|09/25/2022
|4021
|01/14/2023
|4901
|09/26/2022
|5021
|01/15/2023
|5901
|09/27/2022
|6021
|01/16/2023
|6602
|08/29/2023
|6901
|09/28/2022
|7602
|08/30/2023
|7901
|09/29/2022
|8602
|08/31/2023
|9111
|10/21/2022
|9602
|09/01/2023
|Optimum Nutrition
|Gold Standard 100% Whey Vanilla
12ct/11 fl oz cartons
|748927064100
|60748927064102
|2321
|08/20/2022
|Gold Standard 100% Whey Chocolate
12ct/11 fl oz cartons
|748927064094
|60748927064096
|6521
|09/13/2022
|7521
|09/14/2022
|Sweetie Pie Organics
|Organic Lactation Smoothie Mango Banana
12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons
|856334002780
|(blank)
|1721
|09/28/2023
|9021
|07/28/2023
|Organic Lactation Smoothie Apple Pear
12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons
|856334002681
|(blank)
|4921
|10/21/2023
|9021
|07/28/2023
|Mango Banana Smoothie
|856334002780
|30856334002811
|0721
|09/27/2023
|1531
|12/17/2023
|1721
|09/28/2023
|2531
|12/18/2023
|8702
|03/18/2024
|9702
|03/19/2024
|Apple Pear Smoothie
|856334002544
|30856334002576
|0531
|12/16/2023
|1531
|12/17/2023
|4921
|10/21/2023
|6702
|03/16/2024
|7702
|03/17/2024
|Intelligentsia
|Cold Coffee
12ct/330ml cartons
|800222000969
|10800222000966
|9212
|12/07/2022
|Oat Latte
12ct/330ml cartons
|800222000976
|10800222000980
|7112
|01/04/2023
|8112
|01/05/2023
|Ensure Harvest
|Ensure Harvest 1.2 Cal
For Tube Feeding
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|070074679655
|00070074679648
|330224X00
|10/01/2022
|340234X00
|11/01/2022
|340244X00
|11/01/2022
|340254X00
|11/01/2022
|390104X00
|4/1/2023
|390114X00
|04/01/2023
|PediaSure Harvest
|PediaSure Harvest 1.0 Cal
For Tube Feeding
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|070074679631
|00070074679624
|320184X00
|09/01/2022
|330194X00
|10/01/2022
|330204X00
|10/01/2022
|330204X01
|10/01/2022
|330214X00
|10/01/2022
|350264X00
|12/01/2022
|360274X00
|01/01/2023
|360284X00
|01/01/2023
|370014X00
|02/01/2023
|370024X00
|02/01/2023
|380034X00
|03/01/2023
|380044X00
|03/01/2023
|380054X00
|03/01/2023
|380064X00
|03/01/2023
|380074X00
|03/01/2023
|380074X01
|03/01/2023
|390084X00
|04/01/2023
|390094X00
|04/01/2023
|Glucerna
Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ’s
Wholesale
Club, and
Sam’s Club)
|Chocolate
24ct/237ml cartons
|070074685656
|00070074685649
|390184X00
|07/01/2023
|400254X00
|08/01/2023
|400264X00
|08/01/2023
|400274X00
|08/01/2023
|410364X00
|09/01/2023
|Strawberry
24ct/237ml cartons
|070074685670
|00070074685663
|390154X00
|07/01/2023
|390164X00
|07/01/2023
|390174X00
|07/01/2023
|400244X00
|08/01/2023
|410354X00
|09/01/2023
|Vanilla
24ct/237ml cartons
|070074685632
|00070074685625
|390124X00
|07/01/2023
|390134X00
|07/01/2023
|390144X00
|07/01/2023
|400194X00
|08/01/2023
|400204X00
|08/01/2023
|400214X00
|08/01/2023
|400224X00
|08/01/2023
|400234X00
|08/01/2023
|410294X00
|09/01/2023
|410304X00
|09/01/2023
|410314X00
|09/01/2023
|410334X00
|09/01/2023
|410344X00
|09/01/2023
|Kate Farms
|Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons
|811112030522
|00811112030539
|2031
|10/24/2022
|Standard 1.0 Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons
|851823006638
|00851823006683
|5621
|09/17/2022
|6621
|09/18/2022
|7621
|09/19/2022
|Nutrition Shake Coffee
12ct/11 fl oz cartons
|811112030621
|00811112030638
|7331
|12/03/2022
|8031
|11/04/2022
|Nutrition Shake Chocolate
12ct/11 fl oz cartons
|811112030607
|00811112030614
|0602
|03/01/2023
|1602
|03/02/2023
|2621
|09/19/2022
|2821
|10/09/2022
|1821
|10/8/2022
|6102
|01/16/2023
|7031
|11/03/2022
|7102
|01/17/2023
|Nutrition Shake Vanilla
12ct/11 fl oz cartons
|811112030584
|00811112030591
|0602
|03/01/2023
|0621
|09/17/2022
|5031
|11/01/2022
|5102
|01/15/2023
|6031
|11/02/2022
|6102
|01/16/2023
|9502
|02/28/2023
|Standard 1.4 Plain
12ct/325ml cartons
|811112030010
|00811112030027
|8031
|11/04/2022
|Peptide 1.5 Plain
12ct/325ml cartons
|851823006461
|00851823006379
|9031
|11/05/2022
|Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons
|851823006904
|00851823006997
|0031
|10/27/2022
|0431
|12/06/2022
|1221
|08/09/2022
|1431
|12/07/2022
|1521
|09/08/2022
|2221
|08/10/2022
|2521
|09/09/2022
|3131
|11/09/2022
|6302
|02/05/2023
|7302
|02/06/2023
|2512
|06/01/2023
|3512
|06/02/2023
|4512
|06/03/2023
|5512
|06/04/2023
|6512
|06/05/2023
|Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons
|851823006874
|00851823006201
|0031
|10/27/2022
|1031
|10/28/2022
|3221
|08/11/2022
|3531
|12/19/2022
|4221
|08/12/2022
|4531
|12/20/2022
|6131
|11/12/2022
|6721
|10/03/2022
|7131
|11/13/2022
|Pirq
|Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008065
|00857690008164
|3521
|09/10/2022
|4131
|11/10/2022
|4431
|12/10/2022
|4502
|02/23/2023
|5131
|11/11/2022
|5502
|02/24/2023
|6502
|02/25/2023
|6921
|10/23/2022
|7502
|02/26/2023
|8102
|01/18/2023
|9102
|01/19/2023
|9802
|03/30/2023
|5412
|05/25/2023
|6412
|05/26/2023
|7412
|05/27/2023
|8012
|04/18/2023
|9012
|04/19/2023
|Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008089
|00857690008140
|0202
|01/15/2023
|0902
|05/30/2023
|0921
|10/12/2022
|1202
|01/16/2023
|5131
|11/06/2022
|6131
|11/07/2022
|7502
|04/27/2023
|8502
|04/28/2023
|9221
|08/12/2022
|9802
|05/29/2023
|9821
|10/11/2022
|8412
|07/27/2023
|9412
|07/28/2023
|Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008041
|00857690008157
|0131
|11/06/2022
|1131
|11/07/2022
|2502
|02/21/2023
|3131
|11/09/2022
|3502
|02/22/2023
|4431
|12/10/2022
|4502
|02/23/2023
|5921
|10/22/2022
|7421
|09/04/2022
|8102
|01/18/2023
|8421
|09/05/2022
|3412
|05/23/2023
|4412
|05/24/2023
|5012
|04/15/2023
|Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008065
|00857690008294
|3521
|09/10/2022
|4131
|11/10/2022
|4431
|12/10/2022
|4521
|09/11/2022
|5431
|12/11/2022
|5502
|02/24/2023
|6502
|02/25/2023
|9012
|04/19/2023
|Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008089
|00857690008270
|0202
|01/20/2023
|0902
|05/30/2023
|5131
|11/11/2022
|6131
|11/12/2022
|8412
|07/27/2023
|Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008041
|00857690008287
|0521
|09/07/2022
|1521
|09/08/2022
|2131
|11/08/2022
|2521
|09/09/2022
|2531
|12/18/2022
|3131
|11/09/2022
|3502
|02/22/2023
|3531
|12/19/2022
|4502
|02/23/2023
|8221
|08/16/2022
|9221
|08/17/2022
|4412
|05/24/2023
|6012
|04/16/2023
|7012
|04/17/2023
|Plant Protein Very Strawberry
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008300
|00857690008331
|4502
|04/24/2023
|4412
|07/23/2023
|5412
|07/24/2023
|7012
|06/16/2023
|8012
|06/17/2023
|Plant Protein Very Strawberry
4ct/325ml cartons
|00857690008324
|7012
|06/16/2023
|Oatly
|Oat-Milk Barista Edition
18ct/11 fl oz cartons
|1090646630126
|20190646630120
|3231
|19Nov2022 LM
|Oat-Milk Chocolate
18ct/11 fl oz cartons
|190646630157
|20190646630151
|0502
|19Feb2023 LM
|2202
|22Jan2023 LM
|5531
|21Dec2022 LM
|6231
|22Nov2022 LM
|6531
|22Dec2022 LM
|7231
|23Nov2022 LM
|7531
|23Dec2022 LM
|8402
|17Feb2023 LM
|8802
|29Mar2023 LM
|9402
|18Feb2023 LM
|9802
|30Mar2023 LM
|Oat-Milk
18ct/11 fl oz cartons
|190646630133
|20190646630137
|1202
|21Jan2023 LM
|2202
|22Jan2023 LM
|3231
|19Nov2022 LM
|4102
|14Jan2023 LM
|4231
|20Nov2022 LM
|4531
|20Dec2022 LM
|5231
|21Nov2022 LM
|5531
|21Dec2022 LM
|6402
|15Feb2023 LM
|7802
|28Mar2023 LM
|8802
|29Mar2023 LM
|Oat-Milk Barista Edition
12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel)
|190646630058
|00190646630058
|0202
|20Jan2023 LM
|0321
|18Aug2022 LM
|0502
|19Feb2023 LM
|1031
|28Oct2022 LM
|1202
|21Jan2023 LM
|1321
|19Aug2022 LM
|2031
|29Oct2022 LM
|2502
|21Feb2023 LM
|3031
|30Oct2022 LM
|3202
|23Jan2023 LM
|3331
|29Nov2022 LM
|3502
|22Feb2023 LM
|3721
|30Sep2022 LM
|3802
|24Mar2023 LM
|4502
|23Feb2023 LM
|4721
|01Oct2022 LM
|4802
|25Mar2023 LM
|5502
|24Feb2023 LM
|5531
|21Dec2022 LM
|5721
|02Oct2022 LM
|5802
|26Mar2023 LM
|6231
|22Nov2022 LM
|6502
|25Feb2023 LM
|6531
|22Dec2022 LM
|6802
|27Mar2023 LM
|7231
|23Nov2022 LM
|7531
|23Dec2022 LM
|7802
|28Mar2023 LM
|8231
|24Nov2022 LM
|8531
|24Dec2022 LM
|9102
|19Jan2023 LM
|9221
|17Aug2022 LM
|9231
|25Nov2022 LM
|0112
|20Apr2023 LM
|1112
|21Apr2023 LM
|2902
|02Apr2023 LM
|3902
|03Apr2023 LM
|4902
|04Apr2023 LM
|6112
|26Apr2023 LM
|9012
|19Apr2023 LM
|Premier Protein
|Chocolate
12ct/330ml cartons
|643843714477
|00643843714200
|0402 / 2040BT
|4/9/2023
|4002 / 2004BT
|3/4/2023
|5002 / 2005BT
|3/5/2023
|6002 / 2006BT
|3/6/2023
|9302 / 2039BT
|4/8/2023
|2412 / 2142BT
|7/20/2023
|3412 / 2143BT
|7/21/2023
|4612 / 2164BT
|8/11/2023
|5612 / 2165BT
|8/12/2023
|6612 / 2166BT
|8/13/2023
|Vanilla
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843715351
|00643843718642
|2431 / 1342BT
|2/5/2023
|2702 / 2072BT
|5/11/2023
|3802 / 2083BT
|5/22/2023
|4702 / 2074BT
|5/13/2023
|5702 / 2075BT
|5/14/2023
|6702 / 2076BT
|5/15/2023
|0012 / 2100BT
|6/8/2023
|1012 / 2101BT
|6/9/2023
|1212 / 2121BT
|6/29/2023
|1612 / 2161BT
|8/8/2023
|2012 / 2102BT
|6/10/2023
|2212 / 2122BT
|6/30/2023
|3012 / 2103BT
|6/11/2023
|4012 / 2104BT
|6/12/2023
|Chocolate
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843715344
|00643843718581
|3431 / 1343BT
|2/6/2023
|9712 / 2179BT
|8/26/2023
|Vanilla
12ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|00643843713944
|3202 / 2023BT
|3/23/2023
|4202 / 2024BT
|3/24/2023
|4802 / 2084BT
|5/23/2023
|5202 / 2025BT
|3/25/2023
|5802 / 2085BT
|5/24/2023
|6802 / 2086BT
|5/25/2023
|7102 / 2017BT
|3/17/2023
|8102 / 2018BT
|3/18/2023
|0612 / 2160BT
|8/7/2023
|4902 / 2094BT
|6/2/2023
|9512 / 2159BT
|8/6/2023
|Vanilla
4ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|00643843714736
|0102 / 2010BT
|3/10/2023
|1402 / 2041BT
|4/10/2023
|1602 / 2061BT
|4/30/2023
|2402 / 2042BT
|4/11/2023
|2502 / 2052BT
|4/21/2023
|2602 / 2062BT
|5/1/2023
|3302 / 2033BT
|4/2/2023
|3402 / 2043BT
|4/12/2023
|3602 / 2063BT
|5/2/2023
|4202 / 2024BT
|3/24/2023
|4302 / 2034BT
|4/3/2023
|5202 / 2025BT
|3/25/2023
|5302 / 2035BT
|4/4/2023
|6302 / 2036BT
|4/5/2023
|6802 / 2086BT
|5/25/2023
|7002 / 2007BT
|3/7/2023
|7302 / 2037BT
|4/6/2023
|7802 / 2087BT
|5/26/2023
|8002 / 2008BT
|3/8/2023
|8302 / 2038BT
|4/7/2023
|9002 / 2009BT
|3/9/2023
|9302 / 2039BT
|4/8/2023
|4902 / 2094BT
|6/2/2023
|5902 / 2095BT
|6/3/2023
|6902 / 2096BT
|6/4/2023
|7902 / 2097BT
|6/5/2023
|8902 / 2098BT
|6/6/2023
|Café Latte
4ct/330ml cartons
|643843716686
|00643843716662
|3212 / 2123BT
|7/1/2023
|4212 / 2124BT
|7/2/2023
|5212 / 2125BT
|7/3/2023
|6212 / 2126BT
|7/4/2023
|7212 / 2127BT
|7/5/2023
|Café Latte
12ct/330ml cartons
|643843716686
|643843716624
|0402 / 2040BT
|4/9/2023
|Café Latte
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843716655
|00643843718567
|8212 / 2128BT
|7/6/2023
|Vanilla
15ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|00643843720461
|5902 / 2095BT
|6/3/2023
|MRE
|Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573893
|10810044573968
|5421
|09/02/2022
|6421
|09/03/2022
|2112
|04/22/2023
|3112
|04/23/2023
|9612
|06/18/2023
|Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573916
|10810044573944
|6421
|09/03/2022
|7421
|09/04/2022
|3112
|04/23/2023
|4112
|04/24/2023
|5112
|04/25/2023
|Salted Caramel Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573923
|10810044573937
|4421
|09/01/2022
|5421
|09/02/2022
|1112
|04/21/2023
|2112
|04/22/2023
|7612
|06/16/2023
|8612
|06/17/2023
|Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573909
|10810044573951
|2421
|08/30/2022
|3421
|08/31/2022
|4421
|09/01/2022
|0112
|04/20/2023
|1112
|04/21/2023
|6612
|06/15/2023
|7612
|06/16/2023
|Stumptown
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006878
|108551860006875
|0802
|10/17/2022
|5202
|08/23/2022
|6202
|08/24/2022
|3312
|12/09/2022
|4312
|12/10/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006892
|108551860006892
|1802
|10/18/2022
|6202
|08/24/2022
|7202
|08/25/2022
|4312
|12/10/2022
|5312
|12/11/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006885
|10855186006882
|1802
|10/18/2022
|2802
|10/19/2022
|7202
|08/25/2022
|8202
|08/26/2022
|6312
|12/12/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006861
|08551860006861
|2802
|10/19/2022
|0412
|12/16/2022
|1412
|12/17/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006847
|108551860006844
|9202
|08/27/2022
|2312
|12/08/2022
|3312
|12/09/2022
|Imperial
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|074865945493
|10074865945490
|0502
|09/17/2022
|1102
|08/09/2022
|2102
|08/10/2022
|3102
|08/11/2022
|7602
|10/04/2022
|8602
|10/05/2022
|0012
|11/06/2022
|2212
|11/28/2022
|3212
|11/29/2022
|4212
|11/30/2022
|5712
|01/20/2023
|6712
|01/21/2023
|9902
|11/05/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|074865945509
|10074865945506
|3102
|08/11/2022
|4102
|08/12/2022
|7402
|09/14/2022
|8402
|09/15/2022
|8602
|10/05/2022
|9202
|08/27/2022
|9602
|10/06/2022
|4212
|11/30/2022
|6212
|12/02/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|734730556154
|10734730556151
|1402
|09/08/2022
|2402
|09/09/2022
|2702
|10/09/2022
|3402
|09/10/2022
|3702
|10/10/2022
|4702
|10/11/2022
|2512
|12/28/2022
|3512
|12/29/2022
|6902
|11/02/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|734730556147
|10734730556144
|0402
|09/07/2022
|1702
|10/08/2022
|2702
|10/09/2022
|5902
|11/01/2022
|6902
|11/02/2022
|7212
|12/03/2022
|Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|734730310749
|10734730310746
|0902
|12/26/2022
|1431
|09/03/2022
|7131
|08/10/2022
|8102
|10/15/2022
|1312
|02/05/2023
|1902
|12/27/2022
|Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|074865927307
|10074865927304
|0431
|09/02/2022
|0702
|12/06/2022
|5002
|10/02/2022
|5302
|11/01/2022
|6002
|10/03/2022
|6302
|11/02/2022
|7131
|08/10/2022
|7302
|11/03/2022
|7331
|08/30/2022
|8131
|08/11/2022
|8602
|12/04/2022
|9131
|08/12/2022
|9331
|09/01/2022
|9602
|12/05/2022
|2312
|02/06/2023
|3312
|02/07/2023
|7112
|01/22/2023
|8112
|01/23/2023
|8612
|03/14/2023
|Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|074865927321
|10074865927328
|0231
|08/12/2022
|0231
|08/13/2022
|0702
|12/06/2022
|1702
|12/07/2022
|6702
|12/12/2022
|7102
|10/14/2022
|8302
|11/04/2022
|8431
|09/10/2022
|9131
|08/12/2022
|0012
|01/05/2023
|1412
|02/15/2023
|9512
|03/05/2023
|9902
|01/04/2023