32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks

August 11th, 2022 at 10:20 AM
A person looking at a bottled milk drink at the grocery store.

Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.

Lyons has now updated its recall to add many additional products. The updated list only has 32 new UPCs, but Lyons added hundreds of new lot codes and best-by dates to the UPCs it listed in the original recall.

On top of that, Lyons also identified another bacteria in the drinks, Clostridium botulinum.

Updated Lyons Magnus Recall

Lyons issued a new press release on Thursday to announce the updated recall. You’ll find it on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) site — see this link.

The company explains it added the new brands, UPCs, lot codes, and best-by dates to the list of recalled products following continued collaboration with the FDA. You’ll find the complete list of Lyons products that are unsafe to consume at the end of this post.

Of note, the list does not include any products for infants.

Lyons further explains it issued the recall due to the potential presence of microbes in its beverages. Potential contaminents include Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

The company says customers should not drink any of the beverages in the recall, even if they do not look or smell bad.

Lyons expanded recall: A carton of Sweet Cream Frappé Base.
Lyons expanded recall: A carton of Sweet Cream Frappé Base. Image source: FDA

Lyons explained that root cause analysis shows the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

The Lyons beverages in the recall come in various formats with different brand names. You can see some of them in the images in this article. The table below includes all flavors and identifying information, so you can see all the different products that are affected.

The lot code and best by date should appear on the top of the carton for individual products. They’ll be on the side for multi-carton cases.

Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum infections

An infection with Cronobacter is rare, Lyons explains in the recall announcement. Symptoms might include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. People who are immunocompromised and other vulnerable people might be more susceptible to infection.

Meanwhile, Clostridium might cause a severe form of food poisoning. Symptoms can appear within six hours after eating or drinking contaminated products. But they can also appear up to two weeks later.

Symptoms include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Moreover, botulism poisoning can lead to respiratory paralysis and even death. Mechanical ventilation may be needed to keep patients alive in severe cases.

Lyons expanded recall: A carton of No Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla.
Lyons expanded recall: A carton of No Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla. Image source: FDA

The initial Lyons recall announcement said there were no reports of illness or complaints related to the initial list of products. The new press release does not mention any adverse reactions consumers might have experienced.

What you should do

If you have any of the Lyons products in the recall, you should stop drinking the beverages. Instead, dispose of the drinks or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Anyone worried about health issues resulting from the consumption of the Lyons drinks should check with their doctor.

Also, you should read the press release at this link. It contains contact information for Lyons and the FDA, as well as additional images of the contaminated beverages. Unlike the original announcement, the new one includes color photos rather than black and white.

Finally, you should check the full list of products in the recall against the Lyons beverages you might have in your pantry or refrigerator.

Lyons expanded recall: A carton of Uproot Oatmilk Organic Oats. Image source: FDA

Full list of drinks from the Lyons Magnus recall

When comparing your Lyons drinks against the information in the table, you should search by UPC to determine whether or not the beverages you purchased are part of the recall.

Lyons provided the following list of recalled drinks. All new brands, UPCs, lot codes, and best-by dates that were added to the recall appear in bold.

Brand Description UPC Carton UPC Case (If Sold in Cases) Lot Code Best By Date
Lyons Barista Style Sweet Cream Frappé Base
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796100893 10045796100890 5131 08/08/2022
6131 08/09/2022
Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796101654 10045796101651 0302 10/27/2022
0531 09/12/2022
0602 11/26/2022
1231 08/14/2022
1302 10/28/2022
1602 11/27/2022
2231 08/15/2022
2302 10/29/2022
2602 11/28/2022
3102 10/10/2022
3231 08/16/2022
3602 11/29/2022
4102 10/11/2022
4602 11/30/2022
5602 12/01/2022
9431 09/11/2022
9502 11/25/2022
2012 01/07/2023
3012 01/08/2023
3712 03/19/2023
4012 01/09/2023
5012 01/10/2023
5712 03/21/2023
Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796101791 10045796101798 1531 09/13/2022
2531 09/14/2022
3231 08/16/2022
4231 08/17/2022
5102 10/12/2022
6102 10/13/2022
7102 10/14/2022
1612 03/07/2023
2612 03/08/2023
2712 03/18/2023
3612 03/09/2023
8412 02/22/2023
Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796101807 10045796101804 0231 08/13/2022
0902 12/26/2022
1102 10/08/2022
1231 08/14/2022
2102 10/09/2022
4331 08/27/2022
4402 11/10/2022
5202 10/22/2022
5331 08/28/2022
5402 11/11/2022
6202 10/23/2022
6402 11/12/2022
7202 10/24/2022
7402 11/13/2022
8402 11/14/2022
8802 12/24/2022
9402 11/15/2022
9431 09/11/2022
9802 12/25/2022
0612 03/06/2023
2212 01/27/2023
3212 01/28/2023
4212 01/29/2023
6412 02/20/2023
7412 02/21/2023
Soy Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796101814 10045796101811 6331 08/29/2022
7331 08/30/2022
9202 10/26/2022
Lyons Ready Care No Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796100473 10045796100470 6602 12/02/2022
7502 11/23/2022
7602 12/03/2022
8502 11/24/2022
Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla
24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons		 045796100800 10045796100807 5221 08/08/2022
6221 08/09/2022
Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate
24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons		 045796100817 10045796100814 6221 08/09/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		 045796100435 10045796100432 0502 09/17/2022
2202 08/20/2022
3202 08/21/2022
7202 08/25/2022
8202 08/26/2022
8402 09/15/2022
9402 09/16/2022
3712 01/18/2023
4712 01/19/2023
5212 12/01/2022
5712 01/20/2023
8512 01/03/2023
8902 11/04/2022
9902 11/05/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		 045796100442 10045796100449 0102 08/08/2022
4102 08/12/2022
5102 08/13/2022
6402 09/13/2022
7402 09/14/2022
8202 08/26/2022
0012 11/06/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796100459 10045796100456 0102 08/08/2022
1402 09/08/2022
3402 09/10/2022
4402 09/11/2022
5702 10/12/2022
3512 12/29/2022
4512 12/30/2022
7902 11/03/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796100466 10045796100463 1702 10/08/2022
4512 12/30/2022
5512 12/31/2022
5902 11/01/2022
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796100497 10045796100494 6702 12/12/2022
8302 11/04/2022
1412 02/15/2023
6312 02/10/2023
9312 02/13/2023
9902 01/04/2023
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796100503 10045796100500 9302 11/05/2022
8212 02/02/2023
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 045796100916 10045796100913 3302 10/30/2022
4002 10/01/2022
4302 10/31/2022
5002 10/02/2022
5312 02/09/2023
6312 02/10/2023
6512 03/02/2023
7512 03/03/2023
8512 03/04/2023
8902 01/03/2023
9902 01/04/2023
Cafe Grumpy   758524059089 00758524059003 4211 08/27/2022
Ready to Drink Cold Brew Coffee
4ct/11 fl oz cartons		     5211 08/28/2022
Tone It Up Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate
4ct/11 fl oz cartons		 810745031944 00810745032354 0321 08/18/2022
1321 08/19/2022
Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla
4ct/11 fl oz cartons		 810745031777 00810745032361 0321 08/18/2022
Uproot Oatmilk Organic Oats
18ct/8 fl oz cartons		 860002915432 10860002915439 8502 02/22/2023
Peamilk Chocolate
18ct/8 fl oz cartons		 860002915449 10860002915446 8502 02/22/2023
9502 02/23/2023
Organic Valley Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Chocolate Milk
12ct/8 fl oz cartons		 093966008388 00093966008548 4302 11/30/2022
7331 09/29/2022
8331 09/30/2022
Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Milk
12ct/8 fl oz cartons		 093966008371 00093966008524 2302 10/29/2022
3531 09/15/2022
2531 09/14/2022
3302 10/30/2022
4002 10/01/2022
4302 10/31/2022
Organic Whole Milk
12ct/8 fl oz cartons		 093966008180 00093966008531 3702 09/10/2022
4702 09/11/2022
5702 09/12/2022
Sated Complete Keto Meal Shake Chocolate Flavor
12ct/11 fl oz cartons		 857227007295 00857227007219 8331 12/04/2022
Aloha Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons		 842096122354 10842096142359 0702 05/05/2023
1702 05/06/2023
3221 10/05/2022
4221 10/06/2022
5431 02/04/2023
6431 02/05/2023
6821 12/07/2022
8312 07/12/2023
9312 07/13/2023
Coconut Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons		 842096122378 10842096142373 1302 03/27/2023
2221 10/04/2022
5431 02/04/2023
5821 12/06/2022
7312 07/11/2023
Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons		 842096122347 10842096142342 0702 05/05/2023
1221 10/03/2022
2221 10/04/2022
4821 12/05/2022
5821 12/06/2022
8811 08/31/2022
7312 07/11/2023
Iced Coffee Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons		 842096122385 10842096142380 1702 05/11/2023
8821 12/14/2022
9821 12/15/2022
0412 07/19/2023
9312 07/18/2023
Rejuvenate Muscle Health+ Vanilla
4ct/11 fl oz cartons		 629046504022 629046564026 0011 10/02/2022
0021 01/10/2023
1011 10/03/2022
1021 01/11/2023
3602 08/26/2023
4602 08/27/2023
5602 08/28/2023
6602 08/29/2023
6911 01/06/2023
7111 10/19/2022
7911 01/07/2023
8111 10/20/2022
8911 01/08/2023
9111 10/21/2022
9901 10/01/2022
9911 01/09/2023
Muscle Health+ Chocolate
4ct/11 fl oz cartons		 629046504015 629046564019 1021 01/11/2023
1901 09/23/2022
2021 01/12/2023
2901 09/24/2022
3021 01/13/2023
3901 09/25/2022
4021 01/14/2023
4901 09/26/2022
5021 01/15/2023
5901 09/27/2022
6021 01/16/2023
6602 08/29/2023
6901 09/28/2022
7602 08/30/2023
7901 09/29/2022
8602 08/31/2023
9111 10/21/2022
9602 09/01/2023
Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Vanilla
12ct/11 fl oz cartons		 748927064100 60748927064102 2321 08/20/2022
Gold Standard 100% Whey Chocolate
12ct/11 fl oz cartons		 748927064094 60748927064096 6521 09/13/2022
7521 09/14/2022
Sweetie Pie Organics Organic Lactation Smoothie Mango Banana
12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons		 856334002780 (blank) 1721 09/28/2023
9021 07/28/2023
Organic Lactation Smoothie Apple Pear
12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons		 856334002681 (blank) 4921 10/21/2023
9021 07/28/2023
Mango Banana Smoothie 856334002780 30856334002811 0721 09/27/2023
1531 12/17/2023
1721 09/28/2023
2531 12/18/2023
8702 03/18/2024
9702 03/19/2024
Apple Pear Smoothie 856334002544 30856334002576 0531 12/16/2023
1531 12/17/2023
4921 10/21/2023
6702 03/16/2024
7702 03/17/2024
Intelligentsia Cold Coffee
12ct/330ml cartons		 800222000969 10800222000966 9212 12/07/2022
Oat Latte
12ct/330ml cartons		 800222000976 10800222000980 7112 01/04/2023
8112 01/05/2023
Ensure Harvest Ensure Harvest 1.2 Cal
For Tube Feeding
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		 070074679655 00070074679648 330224X00 10/01/2022
340234X00 11/01/2022
340244X00 11/01/2022
340254X00 11/01/2022
390104X00 4/1/2023
390114X00 04/01/2023
PediaSure Harvest PediaSure Harvest 1.0 Cal
For Tube Feeding
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		 070074679631 00070074679624 320184X00 09/01/2022
330194X00 10/01/2022
330204X00 10/01/2022
330204X01 10/01/2022
330214X00 10/01/2022
350264X00 12/01/2022
360274X00 01/01/2023
360284X00 01/01/2023
370014X00 02/01/2023
370024X00 02/01/2023
380034X00 03/01/2023
380044X00 03/01/2023
380054X00 03/01/2023
380064X00 03/01/2023
380074X00 03/01/2023
380074X01 03/01/2023
390084X00 04/01/2023
390094X00 04/01/2023
Glucerna
Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ’s
Wholesale
Club, and
Sam’s Club)		 Chocolate
24ct/237ml cartons		 070074685656 00070074685649 390184X00 07/01/2023
400254X00 08/01/2023
400264X00 08/01/2023
400274X00 08/01/2023
410364X00 09/01/2023
Strawberry
24ct/237ml cartons		 070074685670 00070074685663 390154X00 07/01/2023
390164X00 07/01/2023
390174X00 07/01/2023
400244X00 08/01/2023
410354X00 09/01/2023
Vanilla
24ct/237ml cartons		 070074685632 00070074685625 390124X00 07/01/2023
390134X00 07/01/2023
390144X00 07/01/2023
400194X00 08/01/2023
400204X00 08/01/2023
400214X00 08/01/2023
400224X00 08/01/2023
400234X00 08/01/2023
410294X00 09/01/2023
410304X00 09/01/2023
410314X00 09/01/2023
410334X00 09/01/2023
410344X00 09/01/2023
Kate Farms Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons		 811112030522 00811112030539 2031 10/24/2022
Standard 1.0 Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons		 851823006638 00851823006683 5621 09/17/2022
6621 09/18/2022
7621 09/19/2022
Nutrition Shake Coffee
12ct/11 fl oz cartons		 811112030621 00811112030638 7331 12/03/2022
8031 11/04/2022
Nutrition Shake Chocolate
12ct/11 fl oz cartons		 811112030607 00811112030614 0602 03/01/2023
1602 03/02/2023
2621 09/19/2022
2821 10/09/2022
1821 10/8/2022
6102 01/16/2023
7031 11/03/2022
7102 01/17/2023
Nutrition Shake Vanilla
12ct/11 fl oz cartons		 811112030584 00811112030591 0602 03/01/2023
0621 09/17/2022
5031 11/01/2022
5102 01/15/2023
6031 11/02/2022
6102 01/16/2023
9502 02/28/2023
Standard 1.4 Plain
12ct/325ml cartons		 811112030010 00811112030027 8031 11/04/2022
Peptide 1.5 Plain
12ct/325ml cartons		 851823006461 00851823006379 9031 11/05/2022
Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons		 851823006904 00851823006997 0031 10/27/2022
0431 12/06/2022
1221 08/09/2022
1431 12/07/2022
1521 09/08/2022
2221 08/10/2022
2521 09/09/2022
3131 11/09/2022
6302 02/05/2023
7302 02/06/2023
2512 06/01/2023
3512 06/02/2023
4512 06/03/2023
5512 06/04/2023
6512 06/05/2023
Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons		 851823006874 00851823006201 0031 10/27/2022
1031 10/28/2022
3221 08/11/2022
3531 12/19/2022
4221 08/12/2022
4531 12/20/2022
6131 11/12/2022
6721 10/03/2022
7131 11/13/2022
Pirq Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons		 857690008065 00857690008164 3521 09/10/2022
4131 11/10/2022
4431 12/10/2022
4502 02/23/2023
5131 11/11/2022
5502 02/24/2023
6502 02/25/2023
6921 10/23/2022
7502 02/26/2023
8102 01/18/2023
9102 01/19/2023
9802 03/30/2023
5412 05/25/2023
6412 05/26/2023
7412 05/27/2023
8012 04/18/2023
9012 04/19/2023
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
12ct/325ml cartons		 857690008089 00857690008140 0202 01/15/2023
0902 05/30/2023
0921 10/12/2022
1202 01/16/2023
5131 11/06/2022
6131 11/07/2022
7502 04/27/2023
8502 04/28/2023
9221 08/12/2022
9802 05/29/2023
9821 10/11/2022
8412 07/27/2023
9412 07/28/2023
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons		 857690008041 00857690008157 0131 11/06/2022
1131 11/07/2022
2502 02/21/2023
3131 11/09/2022
3502 02/22/2023
4431 12/10/2022
4502 02/23/2023
5921 10/22/2022
7421 09/04/2022
8102 01/18/2023
8421 09/05/2022
3412 05/23/2023
4412 05/24/2023
5012 04/15/2023
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
4ct/325ml cartons		 857690008065 00857690008294 3521 09/10/2022
4131 11/10/2022
4431 12/10/2022
4521 09/11/2022
5431 12/11/2022
5502 02/24/2023
6502 02/25/2023
9012 04/19/2023
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
4ct/325ml cartons		 857690008089 00857690008270 0202 01/20/2023
0902 05/30/2023
5131 11/11/2022
6131 11/12/2022
8412 07/27/2023
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
4ct/325ml cartons		 857690008041 00857690008287 0521 09/07/2022
1521 09/08/2022
2131 11/08/2022
2521 09/09/2022
2531 12/18/2022
3131 11/09/2022
3502 02/22/2023
3531 12/19/2022
4502 02/23/2023
8221 08/16/2022
9221 08/17/2022
4412 05/24/2023
6012 04/16/2023
7012 04/17/2023
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
12ct/325ml cartons		 857690008300 00857690008331 4502 04/24/2023
4412 07/23/2023
5412 07/24/2023
7012 06/16/2023
8012 06/17/2023
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
4ct/325ml cartons		 00857690008324 7012 06/16/2023
Oatly Oat-Milk Barista Edition
18ct/11 fl oz cartons		 1090646630126 20190646630120 3231 19Nov2022 LM
Oat-Milk Chocolate
18ct/11 fl oz cartons		 190646630157 20190646630151 0502 19Feb2023 LM
2202 22Jan2023 LM
5531 21Dec2022 LM
6231 22Nov2022 LM
6531 22Dec2022 LM
7231 23Nov2022 LM
7531 23Dec2022 LM
8402 17Feb2023 LM
8802 29Mar2023 LM
9402 18Feb2023 LM
9802 30Mar2023 LM
Oat-Milk
18ct/11 fl oz cartons		 190646630133 20190646630137 1202 21Jan2023 LM
2202 22Jan2023 LM
3231 19Nov2022 LM
4102 14Jan2023 LM
4231 20Nov2022 LM
4531 20Dec2022 LM
5231 21Nov2022 LM
5531 21Dec2022 LM
6402 15Feb2023 LM
7802 28Mar2023 LM
8802 29Mar2023 LM
Oat-Milk Barista Edition
12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel)		 190646630058 00190646630058 0202 20Jan2023 LM
0321 18Aug2022 LM
0502 19Feb2023 LM
1031 28Oct2022 LM
1202 21Jan2023 LM
1321 19Aug2022 LM
2031 29Oct2022 LM
2502 21Feb2023 LM
3031 30Oct2022 LM
3202 23Jan2023 LM
3331 29Nov2022 LM
3502 22Feb2023 LM
3721 30Sep2022 LM
3802 24Mar2023 LM
4502 23Feb2023 LM
4721 01Oct2022 LM
4802 25Mar2023 LM
5502 24Feb2023 LM
5531 21Dec2022 LM
5721 02Oct2022 LM
5802 26Mar2023 LM
6231 22Nov2022 LM
6502 25Feb2023 LM
6531 22Dec2022 LM
6802 27Mar2023 LM
7231 23Nov2022 LM
7531 23Dec2022 LM
7802 28Mar2023 LM
8231 24Nov2022 LM
8531 24Dec2022 LM
9102 19Jan2023 LM
9221 17Aug2022 LM
9231 25Nov2022 LM
0112 20Apr2023 LM
1112 21Apr2023 LM
2902 02Apr2023 LM
3902 03Apr2023 LM
4902 04Apr2023 LM
6112 26Apr2023 LM
9012 19Apr2023 LM
Premier Protein Chocolate
12ct/330ml cartons		 643843714477 00643843714200 0402 / 2040BT 4/9/2023
4002 / 2004BT 3/4/2023
5002 / 2005BT 3/5/2023
6002 / 2006BT 3/6/2023
9302 / 2039BT 4/8/2023
2412 / 2142BT 7/20/2023
3412 / 2143BT 7/21/2023
4612 / 2164BT 8/11/2023
5612 / 2165BT 8/12/2023
6612 / 2166BT 8/13/2023
Vanilla
18ct/330ml cartons		 643843715351 00643843718642 2431 / 1342BT 2/5/2023
2702 / 2072BT 5/11/2023
3802 / 2083BT 5/22/2023
4702 / 2074BT 5/13/2023
5702 / 2075BT 5/14/2023
6702 / 2076BT 5/15/2023
0012 / 2100BT 6/8/2023
1012 / 2101BT 6/9/2023
1212 / 2121BT 6/29/2023
1612 / 2161BT 8/8/2023
2012 / 2102BT 6/10/2023
2212 / 2122BT 6/30/2023
3012 / 2103BT 6/11/2023
4012 / 2104BT 6/12/2023
Chocolate
18ct/330ml cartons		 643843715344 00643843718581 3431 / 1343BT 2/6/2023
9712 / 2179BT 8/26/2023
Vanilla
12ct/330ml cartons		 643843714507 00643843713944 3202 / 2023BT 3/23/2023
4202 / 2024BT 3/24/2023
4802 / 2084BT 5/23/2023
5202 / 2025BT 3/25/2023
5802 / 2085BT 5/24/2023
6802 / 2086BT 5/25/2023
7102 / 2017BT 3/17/2023
8102 / 2018BT 3/18/2023
0612 / 2160BT 8/7/2023
4902 / 2094BT 6/2/2023
9512 / 2159BT 8/6/2023
Vanilla
4ct/330ml cartons		 643843714507 00643843714736 0102 / 2010BT 3/10/2023
1402 / 2041BT 4/10/2023
1602 / 2061BT 4/30/2023
2402 / 2042BT 4/11/2023
2502 / 2052BT 4/21/2023
2602 / 2062BT 5/1/2023
3302 / 2033BT 4/2/2023
3402 / 2043BT 4/12/2023
3602 / 2063BT 5/2/2023
4202 / 2024BT 3/24/2023
4302 / 2034BT 4/3/2023
5202 / 2025BT 3/25/2023
5302 / 2035BT 4/4/2023
6302 / 2036BT 4/5/2023
6802 / 2086BT 5/25/2023
7002 / 2007BT 3/7/2023
7302 / 2037BT 4/6/2023
7802 / 2087BT 5/26/2023
8002 / 2008BT 3/8/2023
8302 / 2038BT 4/7/2023
9002 / 2009BT 3/9/2023
9302 / 2039BT 4/8/2023
4902 / 2094BT 6/2/2023
5902 / 2095BT 6/3/2023
6902 / 2096BT 6/4/2023
7902 / 2097BT 6/5/2023
8902 / 2098BT 6/6/2023
Café Latte
4ct/330ml cartons		 643843716686 00643843716662 3212 / 2123BT 7/1/2023
4212 / 2124BT 7/2/2023
5212 / 2125BT 7/3/2023
6212 / 2126BT 7/4/2023
7212 / 2127BT 7/5/2023
Café Latte
12ct/330ml cartons		 643843716686 643843716624 0402 / 2040BT 4/9/2023
Café Latte
18ct/330ml cartons		 643843716655 00643843718567 8212 / 2128BT 7/6/2023
Vanilla
15ct/330ml cartons		 643843714507 00643843720461 5902 / 2095BT 6/3/2023
MRE Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons		 810044573893 10810044573968 5421 09/02/2022
6421 09/03/2022
2112 04/22/2023
3112 04/23/2023
9612 06/18/2023
Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons		 810044573916 10810044573944 6421 09/03/2022
7421 09/04/2022
3112 04/23/2023
4112 04/24/2023
5112 04/25/2023
Salted Caramel Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons		 810044573923 10810044573937 4421 09/01/2022
5421 09/02/2022
1112 04/21/2023
2112 04/22/2023
7612 06/16/2023
8612 06/17/2023
Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons		 810044573909 10810044573951 2421 08/30/2022
3421 08/31/2022
4421 09/01/2022
0112 04/20/2023
1112 04/21/2023
6612 06/15/2023
7612 06/16/2023
Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
12ct/325ml cartons		 855186006878 108551860006875 0802 10/17/2022
5202 08/23/2022
6202 08/24/2022
3312 12/09/2022
4312 12/10/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
12ct/325ml cartons		 855186006892 108551860006892 1802 10/18/2022
6202 08/24/2022
7202 08/25/2022
4312 12/10/2022
5312 12/11/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons		 855186006885 10855186006882 1802 10/18/2022
2802 10/19/2022
7202 08/25/2022
8202 08/26/2022
6312 12/12/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons		 855186006861 08551860006861 2802 10/19/2022
0412 12/16/2022
1412 12/17/2022
Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
12ct/325ml cartons		 855186006847 108551860006844 9202 08/27/2022
2312 12/08/2022
3312 12/09/2022
Imperial Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		 074865945493 10074865945490 0502 09/17/2022
1102 08/09/2022
2102 08/10/2022
3102 08/11/2022
7602 10/04/2022
8602 10/05/2022
0012 11/06/2022
2212 11/28/2022
3212 11/29/2022
4212 11/30/2022
5712 01/20/2023
6712 01/21/2023
9902 11/05/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		 074865945509 10074865945506 3102 08/11/2022
4102 08/12/2022
7402 09/14/2022
8402 09/15/2022
8602 10/05/2022
9202 08/27/2022
9602 10/06/2022
4212 11/30/2022
6212 12/02/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 734730556154 10734730556151 1402 09/08/2022
2402 09/09/2022
2702 10/09/2022
3402 09/10/2022
3702 10/10/2022
4702 10/11/2022
2512 12/28/2022
3512 12/29/2022
6902 11/02/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 734730556147 10734730556144 0402 09/07/2022
1702 10/08/2022
2702 10/09/2022
5902 11/01/2022
6902 11/02/2022
7212 12/03/2022
Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 734730310749 10734730310746 0902 12/26/2022
1431 09/03/2022
7131 08/10/2022
8102 10/15/2022
1312 02/05/2023
1902 12/27/2022
Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 074865927307 10074865927304 0431 09/02/2022
0702 12/06/2022
5002 10/02/2022
5302 11/01/2022
6002 10/03/2022
6302 11/02/2022
7131 08/10/2022
7302 11/03/2022
7331 08/30/2022
8131 08/11/2022
8602 12/04/2022
9131 08/12/2022
9331 09/01/2022
9602 12/05/2022
2312 02/06/2023
3312 02/07/2023
7112 01/22/2023
8112 01/23/2023
8612 03/14/2023
Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		 074865927321 10074865927328 0231 08/12/2022
0231 08/13/2022
0702 12/06/2022
1702 12/07/2022
6702 12/12/2022
7102 10/14/2022
8302 11/04/2022
8431 09/10/2022
9131 08/12/2022
0012 01/05/2023
1412 02/15/2023
9512 03/05/2023
9902 01/04/2023

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2008. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he closely follows the events in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises. Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming almost every new movie and TV show release as soon as it's available.

