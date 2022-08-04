Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.

With that in mind, it’s clear that this is a very serious recall.

Lyons Magnus recall

Unlike the baby formula recall, the Lyons Magnus action does not include products for infants under the age of one, the company explains in the press release. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the announcement at this link.

Lyons Magnus says that preliminary root analysis shows that the products in the recall did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

The company included 53 different drinks in the recall, which buyers can identify via the Lot Codes and Best By Dates. The following brands are part of the Lyons Magnus recall: Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial.

The table at the end of this article lists all 53 products in the Lyons Magnus recall.

Cronobacter sakazakii infections

Cronobacter sakazakii is the only named microbe that might have contaminated the Lyons Magnus products in the recall. The press release lists potential symptoms for Cronobacter infections.

People who eat or drink products containing the bacteria might experience fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infection.

The company says it has received no reports of illnesses or other complaints in connection to the products in the recall.

What you should do

Lyons Magnus advises buyers not to consume any of the drinks in the recall. They should dispose of the beverages or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Moreover, customers who fear an infection with Cronobacter sakazakii should contact a doctor.

Finally, buyers should check out the full Lyons Magnus recall press release at this link. It contains contact information for the vendor and more product images of the 53 drinks in the recall.

Full list of drinks from the Lyons Magnus recall