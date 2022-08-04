Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
With that in mind, it’s clear that this is a very serious recall.
Lyons Magnus recall
Unlike the baby formula recall, the Lyons Magnus action does not include products for infants under the age of one, the company explains in the press release. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the announcement at this link.
Lyons Magnus says that preliminary root analysis shows that the products in the recall did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
The company included 53 different drinks in the recall, which buyers can identify via the Lot Codes and Best By Dates. The following brands are part of the Lyons Magnus recall: Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial.
The table at the end of this article lists all 53 products in the Lyons Magnus recall.
Cronobacter sakazakii infections
Cronobacter sakazakii is the only named microbe that might have contaminated the Lyons Magnus products in the recall. The press release lists potential symptoms for Cronobacter infections.
People who eat or drink products containing the bacteria might experience fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infection.
The company says it has received no reports of illnesses or other complaints in connection to the products in the recall.
What you should do
Lyons Magnus advises buyers not to consume any of the drinks in the recall. They should dispose of the beverages or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Moreover, customers who fear an infection with Cronobacter sakazakii should contact a doctor.
Finally, buyers should check out the full Lyons Magnus recall press release at this link. It contains contact information for the vendor and more product images of the 53 drinks in the recall.
Full list of drinks from the Lyons Magnus recall
|
Brand
|
Description
|
UPC Carton
|
UPC Case (if sold in cases)
|
Lot Code
|
Best By Date
|Lyons Ready Care
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100466
|10045796100463
|4512
|12/30/2022
|5512
|12/31/2022
|5902
|11/1/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|045796100442
|10045796100449
|0012
|11/6/2022
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100497
|10045796100494
|1412
|2/15/2023
|6312
|2/10/2023
|9312
|2/13/2023
|9902
|1/4/2023
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100503
|10045796100500
|8212
|2/2/2023
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100459
|10045796100456
|3512
|12/29/2022
|4512
|12/30/2022
|7902
|11/3/2022
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100916
|10045796100913
|5312
|2/9/2023
|6312
|2/10/2023
|6512
|3/2/2023
|7512
|3/3/2023
|8512
|3/4/2023
|8902
|1/3/2023
|9902
|1/4/2023
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|045796100435
|10045796100432
|3712
|1/18/2023
|5212
|12/1/2022
|5712
|1/20/2023
|8512
|1/3/2023
|8902
|11/4/2022
|4712
|1/19/2023
|9902
|11/5/2022
|Lyons Barista Style
|Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101654
|10045796101651
|2012
|1/7/2023
|3012
|1/8/2023
|3712
|3/19/2023
|4012
|1/9/2023
|5712
|3/21/2023
|5012
|1/10/2023
|Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101791
|10045796101798
|1612
|3/7/2023
|2612
|3/8/2023
|2712
|3/18/2023
|3612
|3/9/2023
|8412
|2/22/2023
|Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101807
|10045796101804
|0612
|3/6/2023
|2212
|1/27/2023
|3212
|1/28/2023
|4212
|1/29/2023
|6412
|2/20/2023
|7412
|2/21/2023
|Pirq
|Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008065
|857690008164
|5412
|5/25/2023
|6412
|5/26/2023
|7412
|5/27/2023
|8012
|4/18/2023
|9012
|4/19/2023
|Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008089
|857690008140
|8412
|7/27/2023
|9412
|7/28/2023
|Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008041
|857690008157
|3412
|5/23/2023
|4412
|5/24/2023
|5012
|4/15/2023
|Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008065
|857690008294
|9012
|4/19/2023
|Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008089
|857690008270
|8412
|7/27/2023
|Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008041
|857690008287
|4412
|5/24/2023
|6012
|4/16/2023
|7012
|4/17/2023
|Plant Protein Very Strawberry
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008300
|857690008331
|4412
|7/23/2023
|5412
|7/24/2023
|7012
|6/16/2023
|8012
|6/17/2023
|Plant Protein Very Strawberry
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008300
|857690008317
|7012
|6/16/2023
|Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Sam’s Club)
|Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons
|70074685656
|70074685649
|400254X00
|8/1/2023
|400264X00
|8/1/2023
|400274X00
|8/1/2023
|410364X00
|9/1/2023
|Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons
|70074685670
|70074685663
|400244X00
|8/1/2023
|410354X00
|9/1/2023
|Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons
|70074685632
|70074685625
|400194X00
|8/1/2023
|400204X00
|8/1/2023
|400214X00
|8/1/2023
|400224X00
|8/1/2023
|400234X00
|8/1/2023
|410294X00
|9/1/2023
|410304X00
|9/1/2023
|410314X00
|9/1/2023
|410334X00
|9/1/2023
|410344X00
|9/1/2023
|Aloha
|Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096112355
|10842096142359
|8312
|7/12/2023
|9312
|7/13/2023
|Coconut Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096112379
|10842096142373
|7312
|7/11/2023
|Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096112348
|10842096142342
|7312
|7/11/2023
|Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096112386
|10842096142380
|0412
|7/19/2023
|9312
|7/18/2023
|Intelligentsia
|ColdCoffee
12ct/330ml cartons
|800222000969
|10800222000966
|9212
|12/7/2022
|Oat Latte
12ct/330ml cartons
|800222000976
|10800222000980
|7112
|1/4/2023
|8112
|1/5/2023
|Kate Farms
|Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons
|851823006904
|851823006904
|2512
|6/1/2023
|3512
|6/2/2023
|4512
|6/3/2023
|5512
|6/4/2023
|6512
|6/5/2023
|Oatly
|Oat-Milk Barista Edition
12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel)
|190646630058
|10190646630055
|112
|4/20/2023
|1112
|4/21/2023
|2902
|4/2/2023
|3902
|4/3/2023
|4902
|4/4/2023
|6112
|4/26/2023
|9012
|4/19/2023
|Premier Protein
|Chocolate
12ct/330ml cartons
|643843714477
|643843714200
|2412/2142BT
|7/20/2023
|3412/2143BT
|7/21/2023
|4612/2164BT
|8/11/2023
|5612/2165BT
|8/12/2023
|66122166BT
|8/13/2023
|Vanilla
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843715351
|643843718642
|0012/2100BT
|6/8/2023
|1012/2101BT
|6/9/2023
|1212/2121BT
|6/29/2023
|1612/2161BT
|8/8/2023
|2012/2102BT
|6/10/2023
|2212/2122BT
|6/30/2023
|3012/2103BT
|6/11/2023
|4012/2104BT
|6/12/2023
|Chocolate
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843715344
|643843718581
|9712/2179BT
|8/26/2023
|Vanilla
12ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|643843713944
|0612/2160BT
|8/7/2023
|4902/2094BT
|6/2/2023
|9512/2159BT
|8/6/2023
|Vanilla
4ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|643843714736
|4902/2094BT
|6/2/2023
|5902/2095BT
|6/3/2023
|6902/2096BT
|6/4/2023
|7902/2097BT
|6/5/2023
|8902/2098BT
|6/6/2023
|Café Latte
4ct/330ml cartons
|643843716686
|643843716662
|3212/2123BT
|7/1/2023
|4212/2124BT
|7/2/2023
|5212/2125BT
|7/3/2023
|62122126BT
|7/4/2023
|7212/2127BT
|7/5/2023
|Café Latte
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843716655
|643843718567
|8212/2128BT
|7/6/2023
|Vanilla
15ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|643843720461
|5902/2095BT
|6/3/2023
|MRE
|Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573893
|10810044573968
|2112
|4/22/2023
|3112
|4/23/2023
|9612
|6/18/2023
|Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573916
|10810044573944
|3112
|4/23/2023
|4112
|4/24/2023
|5112
|4/25/2023
|Salted Caramel Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573923
|10810044573937
|1112
|4/21/2023
|2112
|4/22/2023
|7612
|6/16/2023
|8612
|6/17/2023
|Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573909
|10810044573951
|0112
|4/20/2023
|1112
|4/21/2023
|6612
|6/15/2023
|7612
|6/16/2023
|Stumptown
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006878
|10855186006875
|3312
|12/9/2022
|4312
|12/10/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006892
|10855186006892
|4312
|12/10/2022
|5312
|12/11/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006892
|10855186006892
|6312
|12/12/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006861
|855186006861
|0412
|12/16/2022
|1412
|12/17/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
12ct/325ml cartons
|855156306847
|10855186006844
|2312
|12/8/2022
|3312
|12/9/2022
|Imperial
|Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|074865927307
|10074865927304
|2312
|2/6/2023
|3312
|2/7/2023
|7112
|1/22/2023
|8112
|1/23/2023
|8612
|3/14/2023
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|0734730556147
|10734730556144
|5512
|12/31/2022
|5902
|11/1/2022
|6902
|11/2/2022
|7212
|12/3/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|074865945493
|10074865945490
|0012
|11/6/2022
|2212
|11/28/2022
|3212
|11/29/2022
|4212
|11/30/2022
|5712
|1/20/2023
|6712
|1/21/2023
|9902
|11/5/2022
|Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|0734730310749
|10734730310746
|1902
|12/27/2022
|1312
|2/5/2023
|Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|074865927321
|10074865927328
|0012
|1/5/2023
|1412
|2/15/2023
|9512
|3/5/2023
|9902
|1/4/2023
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|0734730556154
|10734730556151
|2512
|12/28/2022
|3512
|12/29/2022
|6902
|11/2/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|074865945509
|10074865945506
|4212
|11/30/2022
|6212
|12/2/2022