Apple has finally unveiled the new iPhone 14 series, bringing with it a series of upgrades and new features. All four of the new iPhone 14 devices are excellent phones, and all four are worth considering if you’re in the market for a new iPhone. Of course, if you do buy a new iPhone, you’ll want to protect it — which is exactly why we’ve put together this guide on the best iPhone 14 cases.

There are a few things to consider before buying a case for your shiny new iPhone 14. Notably, you’ll want to think about the overall design that you want, and how thick you want it to be. Thicker cases may be a little more protective, while thinner ones retain the iPhone’s overall design a little better and may look better.

Regardless, here are the best iPhone 14 cases.

Case-Mate

Image source: Case-Mate

Case-Mate has launched a number of case models for the entire iPhone 14 lineup. Case-Mate’s new cases support MagSafe, plus they’ve been built with sustainable materials and offer plastic-free packaging.

There are a few main cases to consider from Case-Mate. First up is the Case-Mate BLOX square case, which offers a unique square design and is available in a series of different colors. They’re also MagSafe compatible. This case comes at $39.99.

Second is the Case-Mate Soap Bubble, which adds a unique swirl effect to the iPhone’s natural color that shines through from below the case. The case has a UV protection layer that prevents it from yellowing over time. It’s available in variants with and without MagSafe. The case costs $29.99 to $39.99.

Last but not least is the Case-Mate Pelican Shield Kevlar MagSafe case. This was developed in partnership with Pelican Inc., and now supports MagSafe. According to Case-Mate, the case is three times stronger than the MIL-STD 810G military testing standard, and has five layers of extreme Kevlar protection. This case is available for $59.99.

You can get Case-Mate’s cases for yourself straight from the Case-Mate website.

CASETiFY

CASETiFY is offering a few different case models for the iPhone 14 series too. In particular, there are three case models to consider from CASETiFY.

CASETiFY is offering its Bounce Case, Ultra Impact case, and Impact cases for the iPhone 14. The Bounce Case is known for its bumper system that can help cushion the device in the event that you drop it or it falls. The Impact and Ultra Impact cases offer so-called “military-grade protection,” though the Ultra Impact cases are a little more protective than the Impact cases.

Incipio

Image source: Incipio

Incipio is offering a huge range of cases for the iPhone 14 series, and many of the cases are completely new models. There are a total of seven Incipio case models for the iPhone 14 series, and many of them support MagSafe — so you can use Apple’s magnetic wireless charging through the case. Incipio’s cases range from $34.99 to $59.99.

First up are the Organicore and Organicore Clear cases, which are compostable and made from plants. These cases aim to deliver decent protection from at least 8 feet (14 feet for Organicore Clear), with textured grips, and more. These cases do not support MagSafe.

All of the other cases do have options for MagSafe support. You’ll get iPhone 14 models for the existing Duo case and Grip case. Plus, there are a number of new cases.

The Idol case, for example, has a minimalistic design, and is clear with color accents. The AeroGrip case was designed with raised leverage “wings” that improve support and grip, and protects against 16-foot drops. Lastly, the Forme case is designed to be slim and translucent, while still offer protection for 10-foot drops.

Kate Spade New York

Image source: Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade is another company with a relatively large range of cases, and again, many of them are new. There are a total of six Kate Spade cases for the iPhone 14 series, and two of them are completely new.

First, the previously-available ones. There’s the Kate Spade Defensive Hardshell, which supports MagSafe, and the Kate Spade Folio Case, which doubles as a wallet. Then there’s the Wrap Case and Protective Hardshell case.

The new cases include the new High Gloss Protective Hardshell, which has a high-gloss lacquer finish. And, there’s the new Chunky Glitter Protective case, which has real, embedded glitter.

Coach

Next up is Coach, which doesn’t have quite as many options as Incipio or Kate Spade, but still has some cases worth considering. Coach has three cases that are built for the iPhone 14 series. None of them are all-new models, but they’re still worth considering for anyone who wants to protect their shiny new phone.

First up is the Coach Folio case, which is built either from Italian leather or Coach Signature Canvas. The case doubles as your wallet, too. It has three credit card slots, along with a detachable case that can be carried separately. The Folio case comes at $99.99.

Next is the Wrap case, which has a wrap-around design for 360-degree protection. The Wrap case costs $64.99.

Last but not least is the Protective case, which is built to deliver as much protection as possible. This case is available either in a version that supports MagSafe or does not support MagSafe. This case costs either $54.99 or $64.99.