The iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the best iPhones that Apple has ever made, thanks to its stunning design, excellent performance, and incredible camera quality. But it’s also expensive — and as such, if you buy one, you’ll probably want to take good care of it. That’s where a great iPhone 13 Pro Max case can help.

There are tons of iPhone 13 Pro Max cases out there, and they’re not all created equal. Looking for a great case to keep your iPhone 13 Pro Max case safe and sound? Here are the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases out there.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases overall

Just looking for a solid case that protects your iPhone and doesn’t need to offer lots of bells and whistles? Here are the best basic iPhone 13 Pro Max cases.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe ($59.99)

Image source: Apple

Apple’s own leather case may be a little pricey, but it’s also super high-quality. This case looks and feels great, plus it supports MagSafe, so you’ll be able to attach all your MagSafe accessories quickly and easily, without issue.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.99)

Image source: Apple

Prefer the look and feel of a silicone over leather? Apple’s Silicone case may be a better option than its Leather case. This case still supports MagSafe, so you’ll be able to use your chargers and other accessories.

Totallee Super Thin Case ($39)

Totallee’s sleek and stylish cases are nice and thin, and at times, it may not feel like your phone has a case at all. The trade-off is that the case may not be quite as protective as others, but if you just want to protect from the odd scratch, this case is still more than capable.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max folio cases

Do you want to turn your iPhone into your wallet instead of just using it as a phone? Eventually, all your wallet-related stuff might be digital, but until then, a Folio case is the perfect way to go. Here are the best iPhone 13 Pro Max folio cases.

Nomad Leather Folio ($79.95)

Perhaps the most luxurious folio case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the Nomad Leather Folio. It’s built from a high-end leather, looks nice and modern, and can hold up to three of your cars, along with your cash. The case also works with MagSafe, which is handy.

Incipio Coach Folio Case ($94.99)

Looking for something a little fancier? This case from Incipio may be the way to go. The Incipio Coach Folio Case certainly isn’t cheap, but if you like the design, it may well be the way to go. The case has three credit card slots, and the actual case part is detachable, so you can leave your wallet behind if you want.

Best rugged iPhone 13 Pro Max cases

If you need something a bit more rugged, then it’s worth considering one of these rugged cases. Here are the best rugged iPhone 13 Pro Max cases right now.

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Monarch ($59.95)

Image source: UAG

UAG has been bilding excellent rugged cases for some time now, and this case is a perfect example. The UAG Monarch offers a rugged design and a leather and polycarbonate build. It’s not the slimmest case out there, but it is relatively thin for a rugged case which is helpful.

Otterbox Defender Series

If you’re looking for something a little more subtle, but still rugged, then it’s worth considering the Otterbox Defender series for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This case supports MagSafe, and Otterbox says it offers an added antimicrobial case defense.

Best clear iPhone 13 Pro Max cases

The iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a stunning design, and many don’t want to hide it. That’s where a clear case can help, offering some protection without obscuring the nice design of the phone.

Casetify

Casetify’s cases have long been a go-to option for clear cases, and this case is no exception. It’s well-designed and protective, plus it lets your iPhone’s design shine through.