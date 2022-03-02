Best elderberry gummies to buy in 2022

We are all trying to stay as healthy as possible. That’s a given. As you get older, your body needs more care and that doesn’t just include stretching before a workout. Taking supplements will help your body continue to run as it was meant to function. Your multivitamin can only do so much. In order to help your body and your systems, you should consider supplements like elderberry gummies.

Elderberry gummies are made from elderberry, Vitamin C, and Zinc. These will boost your immune system and add antioxidants to your day. This can help you stave off sickness and help neutralize radicals. Basically, they make you feel healthier. If you want to add these to your daily routine but aren’t sure which ones are worth it, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at our picks for the best elderberry gummies.

Best for the family: Nature’s Way Sambucus Elderberry Gummies and Sambucus Elderberry Gummies for Kids

Pros: Highly concentrated to support immune help, comes with a bottle for kids and one for adults

Cons: Ingredients have changed in the past

For those hoping to keep their entire family healthy, the Nature’s Way Sambucus Elderberry Gummies and Sambucus Elderberry Gummies for Kids bundle pack makes a lot of sense. You’ll get two bottles, each with 60 gummies. They are an excellent source of Vitamin C and Zinc and are highly concentrated, so you’re getting a boost every time you enjoy a serving. Each serving delivers 3,200mg of elderberry. These are tasty and are made for children ages two and older. It must be noted that they do contain sugar, adding to their taste. The immune blend is packed with antioxidants that help neutralize free radicals. Also, the gummies are gluten- and gelatin-free.

Nature’s Way Sambucus Elderberry Gummies, Immune Support Gummies with Vitamin C and Zinc Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best for quality: Nature Made Elderberry Gummies

Pros: Good blend of ingredients, quality tested in the USA

Cons: Outside coating is harder than other gummies

Looking for a well-tested product? Then a bottle of the Nature Made Elderberry Gummies is it. These gummies offer 100mg of black elderberry fruit extract, 90mg of Vitamin C, and 7.5mg of Zinc per serving. They are pharmacist-recommended and quality tested in the USA. Taking two of these each day will give you an immune boost. Also, the price is reasonable, especially for the 60-count bottle. The outer coating is a bit harder than other gummies, so it is not as squishy as some.

Nature Made Elderberry Gummies with Zinc and Vitamin C, Immune Support Help, 60 Count List Price: $26.29 Price: $13.99 ($0.23 / Count) You Save: $12.30 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best bulk bottle: Havasu Nutrition Elderberry Gummy Vitamins

Pros: 120 in a bottle, helps reduce inflammation, vegan

Cons: Gummies can get stuck in your teeth

Save yourself the hassle of having to order a new bottle sooner by buying the Havasu Nutritoin Elderberry Gummy Vitamins in a bigger bottle. This bottle holds 120 gummies, doubling the normal size. They will help strengthen your immune system year round. The gummies have elderberry and elderberry fruit extract to pack an extra punch of strength. Also, these are tasty and certified vegan. But they may get stuck in your teeth. Also, for the cost you’re saving with the larger bottle, it may not bother you though.

Elderberry Gummies with Zinc and Vitamin C Herbal Supplements Ingredient for Potent Antioxidant… Price: $29.79 ($0.25 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best for immune support: Airborne Elderberry + Zinc & Vitamin C

Pros: Added vitamins to help more systems, great tasting

Cons: Only get 50 in a bottle

Boost other systems in your body with the help of Airborne Elderberry + Zinc & Vitamin C gummy vitamins. These taste great and have a mix of Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Vitamin E. These deliver 200% of your daily Vitamin C and support bone, muscle, and heart health. Also, you’ll enjoy 18% of your daily Zinc with these. These are not meant for younger children as they are larger gummies than other brands. Also, these only come with 50 in a bottle, less than other options.

Airborne Elderberry + Zinc & Vitamin C Gummies For Adults, Immune Support Zinc Gummies with Pow… Price: $12.99 ($0.26 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best value: Horbäach Black Elderberry Vitamins

Pros: Formula is potent, Non-GMO and gluten-free

Cons: Contain decent amount of sugar

The Horbäach Black Elderberry Vitamins are squishy and tasty. They also provide you with tremendous value, thanks to the price and the size of the bottle. You get 120 gummies for an affordable price. 400mg per serving of elderberry boosts your immune system, mixed with the Vitamin C and Zinc additions. The formula is well-crafted and is also laboratory-tested. These are naturally free of gluten, what, yeast, milk, lactose, artificial flavor, and also artificial sweetener. These do contain 10% of your daily sugar though.

Black Elderberry Gummies | 120 Count | with Zinc and Vitamin C | Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten Free Sa… List Price: $18.22 Price: $15.49 ($0.13 / Count) You Save: $2.73 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

