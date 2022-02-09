Best budget gaming headsets in 2022

Adding a great gaming headset to your setup can be a great way to up your game. However, a lot of gaming headsets can cost upwards of $200, depending on the brand and features. Fortunately, there are some great gaming headsets out there that won’t break the bank. In fact, there are a ton of great budget gaming headsets available from top brands like Razer and even SteelSeries. In this article, we’ll go over some of the best budget gaming headsets.

Before we dive in, let’s take a minute to talk about what you want to look for in a budget gaming headset. Because we’re working on a budget here, we’re going to lock out any headsets that cost over $100. That means everything in this list can be purchased without spending a lot of money. Going budget also means that you won’t see all the big features that more expensive options come with. However, there are still a lot of great options in this price range.

When looking for a great budget gaming headset, find something that works for all the platforms you plan to play on. Not all headsets are compatible with every platform, so you’ll want to ensure it works with your favorite consoles before purchasing them. You’ll also want to make of features you care about. Do you want a great wireless headset or something with virtual surround sound? These are all things that can increase the price of the headset you plan on buying.

Now that you’ve got an idea of what to look for, let’s take a look at the best budget gaming headsets out there, starting with our number one choice for everyone.

Best budget gaming headset overall: Razer Barracuda X Wireless

Pros: Multi-platform support, ultra-light design, solid audio quality

Cons: No Bluetooth support, requires a dongle to use

The best overall gaming headset for users on a budget is the Razer Barracuda X Wireless. There’s a lot to love about this particular headset, including its ultra-light design. The audio quality here is exceptional, too, especially for the price point. There’s no Bluetooth support, though. That means you’re going to need to rely on the headset’s included dongle to connect to your PC or consoles.

The included battery here isn’t the best, with a max of 20 hours of battery life per full charge. You can always use the headset in wired mode, though, thanks to an included 3.5mm cable. This makes it easy to switch between wired or wireless as needed. Its multi-platform support and lack of console favorites is part of what makes this our top pick. Not only is the headset great, but you can pretty much use it anywhere. And, it delivers solid audio quality for whatever platform you’re playing on.

One of the worst points of this headset, though, is the microphone. That’s a common complaint you’re likely to see on any budget headset, though. Even then, it’s not the worst microphone, but it could do with a little more clarity. Of course, no headset mic is going to stand up to the quality that standard microphones can deliver, so try not to count off too much for it.

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset: 250g Ergonomic Design - De… List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$20.00 (20%)

Best budget gaming headset for PC: HyperX Cloud Core

Pros: Offers virtual 7.1 surround sound, built-in audio control box

Cons: Mic quality is not very good

HyperX has become a staple in the budget-friendly field of peripherals and the HyperX Cloud Core is another worthy addition. This gaming headset offers an extremely comfortable design and lightweight build, as well as a long cable that’s perfect for connecting to supported consoles. You can connect it via USB to make use of the included audio control box, or plug it in directly using the 3.5mm connector.

The audio box is what makes this pair of gaming headphones stand out, though. First, it brings support for virtual 7.1 surround sound to the table. Secondly, it allows you to easily control your audio level, mute the microphone, and more. Unfortunately, you can’t make use of the virtual surround sound without the box plugged in.

If the inclusion of virtual surround sound isn’t reason enough to convince you that this headset is great, then look no further than the HyperX memory foam earcups. These cups make it extremely comfortable to wear, allowing you to game for hours. Of course, this particular headset is wired. If you’re looking for something wireless, why not try out the Razer X Barracuda we listed above.

HyperX Cloud Core - Gaming Headset, for PC, 7.1 Surround Sound, Memory Foam Ear Pads, Durable A… Price:$69.99

Best budget gaming headset for PlayStation 5: Sony Pulse 3D

Pros: Support for Tempest 3D audio, sounds great, comfortable design and weight

Cons: Not great with multiple platforms

When it comes to buying a great budget headset for the PlayStation 5, you won’t find much better than Sony’s own Pulse 3D wireless headset. This headset gives you support for the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio. It’s also made from a lightweight material, making it comfortable to wear for hours. The headset here is completely wireless, which means you’re going to have to keep it charged. The battery life isn’t exceptional, offering only 12 hours. That means you’ll need to keep it charged, especially if you do long stints of gaming each day.

As usual, Sony has delivered a delightfully wonderful audio experience with the Pulse 3D headset. Not only does the bass sound good, but mids and highs sound really solid as well. This helps to deliver a great experience for audio lovers overall.

While there are a few downsides to this headset–it doesn’t play well with other platforms–you’re really going to struggle to find anything with these same features, especially in a budget-friendly price range. Of course, if you don’t mind spending a bit more, we always recommend going with our top PlayStation 5 headset, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+. You can also check out even more of the best PlayStation headsets in our other guide.

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Price:$99.00

Best budget gaming headset for Xbox: Xbox Wireless Headset

Pros: Lightweight and comfortable, Works great with Xbox via wireless or USB-C cable

Cons: Bass could be a little deeper, the battery could be better

If you’re an Xbox gamer and you’re looking for a solid gaming headset, then Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset is a sure hit. Not only does it pair seamlessly with your Xbox console, but it also offers up to 20 hours of battery life. It’s not the greatest battery life out there, but it isn’t terrible when you consider the asking price.

Another great thing about the Xbox Wireless Headset is its design. Because it is lightweight, you can wear it for hours without your ears becoming fatigued. The earcup design also allows your ears to breath some, so you won’t break out in a sweat during low-intensity gaming sessions. The audio quality here is also outstanding and delivers a nice range of mids and highs. The bass could be a little deeper, but it delivers good enough booms for shooters and action-packed adventures.

Considering the price tag, Microsoft has done a great job delivering a solid and reliable headset that feels good to wear. Sure, there are some cons, but when you’re looking at budget gaming headsets, there’s always going to be something that could be just a little better. Looking for more of the best Xbox accessories? Check out our other handy guides.

Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 Devices Price:$149.99

Best budget gaming headset for Nintendo Switch: SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset

Pros: Sounds great, comfortable design, the mic can easily be removed

Cons: Cable very difficult to replace if you lose it

For a while, the only option that Nintendo Switch owners had was to purchase a wired headset if they wanted to use one with their console. Or you could pick up an external Bluetooth dongle. Now, though, the Switch supports Bluetooth by default giving you more options to choose from the best Nintendo Switch headsets. Still, that doesn’t change that the best budget gaming headset for the Nintendo Switch doesn’t rely on wireless connectivity.

Enter the SteelSeries Arctis 1. This wired gaming headset delivers everything you’d expect from a more expensive option, all without the price tag. The design here is comfortable and lightweight. The headband is steel-reinforced, but that extra durability doesn’t add any noticeable weight to the headset.

Of course, if you’ve used any SteelSeries products in the past, then you’ll already know why we recommend them so much, especially when it comes to the Arctis lineup. For the price, this headset delivers exceptional audio quality with a solid range of mids, highs, and lows. It’s a perfect companion to your Nintendo Switch. And, since the microphone here is removable, you can always just use this headset as a great pair of gaming headphones, making them even more stylish to take with you on the go.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset – Detachable Clearcast Microphone – Lightweight Steel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$38.40 You Save:$11.59 (23%)