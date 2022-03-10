Best Fire TV Stick apps to stream TV and movies

Not that pay-TV and cable providers needed any more bad news, but a new industry report points to grim new findings for the industry. To wit: A staggering amount of video subscribers last year (a net of almost 4.7 million) canceled their pay TV packages. It’s probably a good bet that a large number of them became cord-cutters instead. That’s something made easier than ever these days thanks to not just smart TVs — but also to streaming gadgets, like the always popular Amazon Fire Stick.

It’s certainly not the only option in its category, not by a long shot. You’ve also got everything from the Roku Ultra to Apple TV. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is another excellent choice to consider, if you’re looking for one of these devices. For the purposes of this post, however, we’re going to stick with just one.

The focus here is on Amazon’s Fire Stick, for which we’ll also recommend some great paid and free apps to check out. Especially because there are deals all the time on Amazon’s streaming gadget that make it many people’s new streaming accessory of choice.

Best TV apps for Amazon Fire Stick (that aren’t free)

These picks, by the way, aren’t intended to comprise any kind of comprehensive rundown of the streaming apps available for Fire Stick users to choose from. That said, here are three that I certainly wouldn’t be without.

The other important thing to point out is that the three apps below require paid subscriptions. Don’t worry, though; we’ll list a few additional choices next that can be enjoyed for free.

Netflix: This one’s a given, right? There are two, maybe three at most, streamers that I would argue are indispensable. And Netflix is absolutely one of those. Not just because of the original content you get via shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton (which just released a buzzy Season 2 trailer on Wednesday, March 9). But also because of fantastic Netflix original movies. Including films like The Power of the Dog and the forthcoming Knives Out 2.

HBO Max: I’m a subscriber to HBO Max myself, largely, for one reason. This is the exclusive US streaming home for Gomorrah, a five-season HBO Max Original that I think will go down as possibly the best mafia story of all time. The music, the acting, the story, the visuals, the shocking violence — you won’t be bored for a single moment with a show this good. Oh yeah, I almost forgot; HBO has some other shows, too, I think. I’ve been too busy bingeing Gomorrah, though. It’s that good.

Hulu: From buzzy new shows like Pam & Tommy to original movies like Palm Springs, Hulu is another fantastic addition to any streamer’s app library.

What channels can you get free with Fire Stick?

Meanwhile, here are some free TV apps to choose from, as well, for your new Amazon Fire Stick. Including links to both their Amazon pages as well as app descriptions from the company.

Fox Now: “Watch live episodes of your favorite shows & discover brand new FOX shows.”

Pluto TV: “Download now to stream Pluto TV’s 100+ channels of news, sports, and the Internet’s best, completely free on Amazon. Also, get access to our free VOD library of over 1000 entire movies and full TV episodes.”

Tubi: “Watch thousands of hit movies and TV series for free. Tubi is 100% legal unlimited streaming, with no credit cards and no subscription required.”