You need to watch this creepy Netflix investigative docuseries

The US government last year released a highly anticipated report on UFOs that, to the confusion of many, was inconclusive about nearly all of the purported UFO sightings that the report examined. And that wasn’t the only thing that left some observers scratching their heads. Just a few days ago, a former Defense Department astrophysicist — who’s also associated with the reality TV series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch — claimed to be the chief scientist for the UFO study that was mandated by Congress.

That scientist, Dr. Travis Taylor, once claimed to have “seen more UFOs than I can count.” Also, that supernatural beings caused his car to malfunction, among other claims. Seth Shostak, a SETI Institute astronomer, told Science.org that “I find it very difficult to believe” the feds gave Taylor a role in preparing the aforementioned UFO report.

That said, Taylor is a prominent cast member of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, Season 1 of which is now available on Netflix. If that tells you anything.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

“For decades,” Netflix’s summary of the show reads, “a Utah ranch has been a hotspot of strange, unexplained phenomena. A new owner brings in investigators to unlock the property’s mysteries.”

The show originated on the History channel, which has described the ranch as a super-mysterious hotspot for UFO and “High Strangeness” phenomena. Utah’s version of Area 51, if you will. For the show, Taylor joins real estate mogul Brandon Fugal and a team of scientists and researchers to try and get to the bottom of the mysteries surrounding the 512-acre Skinwalker Ranch.

Viewers can expect: Everything from mysterious animal deaths to “close encounters”; hidden underground passages; possible “gateways” to other dimensions; and more. All of that is what the show teases, at least.

Reviews and reaction

The question it’s impossible not to ask yourself, though: How much of this is real? And is there any or all of it that’s just one big put-on?

Fugal himself tried to tackle that, in an interview with Den of Geek.

“People ask me all the time whether I am now a believer based on what we have seen and recorded during my ownership of the ranch,” he said. “The honest, most direct answer I can provide is that I am not a believer. I am an ‘experiencer.’ I know for a fact that it is real and have witnessed with my own eyes, with other credible witnesses at my side, what can only be described as daylight sightings of exotic craft over Skinwalker Ranch.”

The 8 episodes of Season 1 of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch are available to stream right here on Netflix. Among the highlights of the season, Fugal builds a team of researchers led by Dr. Taylor to explore the property. The team also sets up a nighttime stakeout to investigate mysterious light on the mesa, and the team also sees two UFOs in the sky above the ranch.

Watching the latest The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch & they’re trying to figure out what the dome shaped metal object is buried in the mesa. If you’re an 80’s kid….you know. pic.twitter.com/fUmph7ed0x — calebquinoa397️⃣ (@FortyUter) June 30, 2022

Alright, time to get off your high horse when it comes to Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. Format and editing suck. Obviously. Cool, that’s out of the way. Now look at what they’re finding. Throw all bias away and just pay attention. It’s crazy! — Josh (@UAPJosh) June 30, 2022

Must see TV. The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. I'm hooked. — Patchouli Jim (@PatchouliJim) July 3, 2022

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.