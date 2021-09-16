You could get paid $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies in 10 days

Personally, I’m not a big fan of horror movies. That said, I am well aware that millions of people are, and if you count yourself among them, you need to check out this opportunity. FinanceBuzz wants to pay someone to watch “13 of the scariest movies ever made” while wearing a Fitbit fitness tracker to record their heart rate. The chosen Horror Heart Rate Analyst will make $1,300 and receive a $50 gift card to cover rental costs. Not the worst way to spend your October!

How to get paid $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies

If you want to apply, all you have to do is head to the FinanceBuzz website and fill out the form on the page. FinanceBuzz then asks you for your name, email address, and your all-time favorite scary movie. You will also need to confirm that you would be comfortable watching all 13 horror movies in 10 days and consent to wearing a Fitbit and sharing the full results with FinanceBuzz.

Here’s why FinanceBuzz wants to pay someone $1,300 to watch a bunch of horror movies:

Of all the different types of movies to hit the silver screen, movies of the horror genre are the most profitable, regardless of the budget set to film them. For a movie to make your hair stand on end and send shivers crawling up your spine, it’s not all about high-end special effects and CGI scares. More often than not, horror movies are scary because of their story… not the budget of the production studio. Some of the most spectacular slasher films and terrifying thrillers were made with chump change compared to superhero sequels and well known franchises. In 2007 Paranormal Activity was produced with just $15,000 and racked in over $193 million dollars from the box office. With Halloween around the corner, all streaming services and channels are going to start playing some familiar fear-inducing favorites. In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low budget ones.

These are the 13 scary movies you’ll watch

Basically, the company wants to know if the budget of a film is tied to how scary it is. These are the 13 movies you’ll watch if FinanceBuzz picks you to be the Horror Heart Rate Analyst:

Saw Amityville Horror A Quiet Place A Quiet Place Part 2 Candyman Insidious The Blair Witch Project Sinister Get Out The Purge Halloween (2018) Paranormal Activity Annabelle

FinanceBuzz will stop accepting applications on September 26th and midnight, so apply now if you’re interested. The company will choose a winner by October 1st, and will send out the Fitbit by October 4th. The candidate will then have from October 9th to October 18th to watch all 13 movies. Before you apply, know that applicants need to be in the US and over the age of 18.